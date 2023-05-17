412 – Coldpause
First up, in the news, Mint News for April, Mozilla Thunderbird is adding paid features and services, Raspberry Pi OS updates, sudo and su get Rusty, Flatseal gets GTK4, new Framework laptop gets Ryzen 7040 series, Kingston firmware contains lyrics, YouTube tests blocking adblock, Star5’s Vision 2 RISC-V gets Ubuntu, and Microsoft wants Firefox to switch to Bing
In security and privacy, India bans open-source messaging apps “for security reasons”;
Then in our Wanderings, Bill tells a story, Joe gets political, I conquered wifi, and Majid goes back in time.
The News
Mozilla Thunderbird Is Adding Paid Features and Services
Raspberry Pi OS updates with new kernel, chromium
Sudo and su are being rewritten in Rust for better security
Flatseal 2.0 released with GTK4, libadwaita
Framework Laptop gets Ryzen 7040 Series
Coldplay Lyrics Hidden in Kingston SSD Firmware
YouTube Is Testing Blocking AdBlockers
Star5’s Vision 2 RISC-V Gets Ubuntu
Microsoft wants Firefox to ditch Google, switch to Bing
Security and Privacy
India bans open source messaging apps for security reasons. FOSS community says good luck
Wrap Up
