446 – The Beauty of Cinnamon, and The Downfall of Redbox

September 22, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast



First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – August 2024, Software Freedom Day,

In security and privacy: Apple Suddenly Drops NSO Group Spyware Lawsuit;

Then in our Wanderings: Bill flirts with Ladybird, Joe gets jiggy with his ports, Moss does something or other, Eric gets COSMIC;

In our Innards section: we discuss DRM and digital media providers



And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:



Mint Monthly News – August 2024



Software Freedom Day



Mozilla Firefox 130 Released with Labs, Overscroll & Web Codecs API



ArchBang Calls It Quits



Upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Paused [Update: Now Resolved]



Linux Mint Tease ‘Improved’ Default Cinnamon Theme



Security And Privacy



Apple Suddenly Drops NSO Group Spyware Lawsuit

