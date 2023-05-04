411 – We Like It GUI

May 3, 2023 Hardware, Interview, MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Software

First up in the news, Linux Kernel 6.3 Officially Released, blendOS 2 supports Android, new Vivaldi out, new Opera One Dev Release, GIMP completes GTK3 rewrite, QEMU drops 32-bit, Ryzens are burning, Proton launches a password app, Jetpack Announces the end of twitter auto-sharing, and Red Hat lays of 4% due to high profits;



In security and privacy, Mullvad foils a search warrant, and RTM Locker targets NAS and ESXi;



Then in our Wanderings, Joe goes 3D, Moss upgrades, Bill shuffles cards, Majid has a few lightbulb moments, and Dale has entered the Void.

The News

Linux Kernel 6.3 Officially Released

Ubuntu 23.04 is Now Available for Download (All Flavours)

blendOS 2 Is Already Here and Supports Android Apps Out of the Box

Vivaldi 6.0: Organize Tabs and More

New Opera One Browser

GTK3 port of GIMP is “officially finished”

QEMU 8.0 Released with 32-bit support deprecated

Ryzen 7000 processors are burning up

Proton launches encrypted password manager

The World Wide Web becomes public 30 years ago today

Jetpack Announces End of Twitter Auto-Sharing

Red Hat, Black Anger

Security And Privacy

Mullvad Subjected to Search Warrant, Nothing To Find, Cops Left

RTM Locker’s First Linux Ransomware Strain Targeting NAS and ESXi Hosts

Wrap Up

