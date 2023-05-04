411 – We Like It GUI
First up in the news, Linux Kernel 6.3 Officially Released, blendOS 2 supports Android, new Vivaldi out, new Opera One Dev Release, GIMP completes GTK3 rewrite, QEMU drops 32-bit, Ryzens are burning, Proton launches a password app, Jetpack Announces the end of twitter auto-sharing, and Red Hat lays of 4% due to high profits;
In security and privacy, Mullvad foils a search warrant, and RTM Locker targets NAS and ESXi;
Then in our Wanderings, Joe goes 3D, Moss upgrades, Bill shuffles cards, Majid has a few lightbulb moments, and Dale has entered the Void.
The News
Linux Kernel 6.3 Officially Released
Ubuntu 23.04 is Now Available for Download (All Flavours)
blendOS 2 Is Already Here and Supports Android Apps Out of the Box
Vivaldi 6.0: Organize Tabs and More
GTK3 port of GIMP is “officially finished”
QEMU 8.0 Released with 32-bit support deprecated
Ryzen 7000 processors are burning up
Proton launches encrypted password manager
The World Wide Web becomes public 30 years ago today
Jetpack Announces End of Twitter Auto-Sharing
Security And Privacy
Mullvad Subjected to Search Warrant, Nothing To Find, Cops Left
RTM Locker’s First Linux Ransomware Strain Targeting NAS and ESXi Hosts
Wrap Up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], other information found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @wchouser3 on Twitter, @[email protected] on Mastodon. Also – checkout my podcasts Linux OTC & 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldoctor on twitter, AtypicalAnaesthetist on instagram and The Atypical Anaesthetist Podcast on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/6Uo4DsJE8fJmvo8npljbmx)
