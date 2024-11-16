MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

450 – Crumbling Foundations

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – October 2024, Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing, KDE’s New Distro, Mozilla Foundation crumbles as third of staff cast off

In security and privacy: We are secure in our ignorance

Then in our Wanderings: Bill upgrades fast, and breaks things, Joe fixes even more things, Moss goes paperwhite, and Majid headbangs.

In our Innards section: We talk digital Hygene

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Mint Monthly News – October 2024


Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing


KDE’s New Distro: Btrfs-Based, Immutable Linux OS, with Flatpak and Snap


Mozilla Foundation crumbles as third of staff cast off

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting