450 – Crumbling Foundations

November 15, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – October 2024, Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing, KDE’s New Distro, Mozilla Foundation crumbles as third of staff cast off

In security and privacy: We are secure in our ignorance

Then in our Wanderings: Bill upgrades fast, and breaks things, Joe fixes even more things, Moss goes paperwhite, and Majid headbangs.

In our Innards section: We talk digital Hygene

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:



Mint Monthly News – October 2024



Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing



KDE’s New Distro: Btrfs-Based, Immutable Linux OS, with Flatpak and Snap



Mozilla Foundation crumbles as third of staff cast off

