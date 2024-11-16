450 – Crumbling Foundations
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – October 2024, Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing, KDE’s New Distro, Mozilla Foundation crumbles as third of staff cast off
In security and privacy: We are secure in our ignorance
Then in our Wanderings: Bill upgrades fast, and breaks things, Joe fixes even more things, Moss goes paperwhite, and Majid headbangs.
In our Innards section: We talk digital Hygene
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News:
Mint Monthly News – October 2024
Xfce 4.20 Pre1 Pre-Release Published For Testing
KDE’s New Distro: Btrfs-Based, Immutable Linux OS, with Flatpak and Snap
Mozilla Foundation crumbles as third of staff cast off
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR (overdue)
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
