474 – Goldilocks Zone

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – November, and a variety of other items

In security and privacy: Cloudfare goes down and Charles finds out that Shai-Hulud returns from Arrakis

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:


Mint Monthly News – November 2025


Mozilla Unveils Plans for New ‘AI Window’ Browsing Mode in Firefox, Opens Signups


KDE Plasma 6.8 Desktop Environment to Drop the X11 Session and Go Wayland-Only


Windows 11 Growth Slows As Millions Stick With Windows 10


FreeBSD 15 trims legacy fat and revamps how OS is built


Ownership of Digital Content Is an Illusion Unless You Self‑Host


The Last Video Rental Store Is Your Public Library


Jellyfin does hardware transcoding for free, and Plex wants $250 to match it


Mad Men’s 4K debut botched by HBO Max streaming episode with visible crewmembers


Netflix Buys Warner Bros. including HBO & HBO Max for $83 Billion


Cloudflare blames Friday outage on borked React2shell fix


Emulating PC games on Android is easier than ever, and you can thank Valve

Security And Privacy:


Shai-Hulud worm returns, belches secrets to 25K GitHub repos


Twins who hacked State Dept hired to work for gov again, now charged with deleting databases (And then they asked an AI to help cover their tracks)

Check This Out:


Clone like a boss – Veronica Explains

Special Thanks To:

  Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about

