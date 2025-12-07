474 – Goldilocks Zone

December 7, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – November, and a variety of other items

In security and privacy: Cloudfare goes down and Charles finds out that Shai-Hulud returns from Arrakis

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:



Mint Monthly News – November 2025



Mozilla Unveils Plans for New ‘AI Window’ Browsing Mode in Firefox, Opens Signups



KDE Plasma 6.8 Desktop Environment to Drop the X11 Session and Go Wayland-Only



Windows 11 Growth Slows As Millions Stick With Windows 10



FreeBSD 15 trims legacy fat and revamps how OS is built



Ownership of Digital Content Is an Illusion Unless You Self‑Host



The Last Video Rental Store Is Your Public Library



Jellyfin does hardware transcoding for free, and Plex wants $250 to match it



Mad Men’s 4K debut botched by HBO Max streaming episode with visible crewmembers



Netflix Buys Warner Bros. including HBO & HBO Max for $83 Billion



Cloudflare blames Friday outage on borked React2shell fix



Emulating PC games on Android is easier than ever, and you can thank Valve

Security And Privacy:



Shai-Hulud worm returns, belches secrets to 25K GitHub repos



Twins who hacked State Dept hired to work for gov again, now charged with deleting databases (And then they asked an AI to help cover their tracks)

Check This Out:



Clone like a boss – Veronica Explains

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: