474 – Goldilocks Zone
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – November, and a variety of other items
In security and privacy: Cloudfare goes down and Charles finds out that Shai-Hulud returns from Arrakis
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News:
Mint Monthly News – November 2025
Mozilla Unveils Plans for New ‘AI Window’ Browsing Mode in Firefox, Opens Signups
KDE Plasma 6.8 Desktop Environment to Drop the X11 Session and Go Wayland-Only
Windows 11 Growth Slows As Millions Stick With Windows 10
FreeBSD 15 trims legacy fat and revamps how OS is built
Ownership of Digital Content Is an Illusion Unless You Self‑Host
The Last Video Rental Store Is Your Public Library
Jellyfin does hardware transcoding for free, and Plex wants $250 to match it
Mad Men’s 4K debut botched by HBO Max streaming episode with visible crewmembers
Netflix Buys Warner Bros. including HBO & HBO Max for $83 Billion
Cloudflare blames Friday outage on borked React2shell fix
Emulating PC games on Android is easier than ever, and you can thank Valve
Security And Privacy:
Shai-Hulud worm returns, belches secrets to 25K GitHub repos
Twins who hacked State Dept hired to work for gov again, now charged with deleting databases (And then they asked an AI to help cover their tracks)
Check This Out:
Clone like a boss – Veronica Explains
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other podcast I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid).
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], Atypical.doctor on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles – [email protected], Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim– [email protected], GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS