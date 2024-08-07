443 – Wilma Has Arrived

August 7, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast



First up in the news: Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” released, Switzerland now requires all government software to be open source, Intel suffers stock losses, Intel admits to damage on 13th and 14th gen processors, Funtoo calls it quits, and SerpentOS makes its first appearance



In security and privacy: SecureBoot is broken on over 200 computers from 5 major vendors, new Android malware drains bank accounts and wipes your device afterwards, and TGRat attacks Linux

The News:



Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” released



Switzerland now requires all government software to be open source



Intel Suffers Major Stock Loss Due to Workforce Restructuring



Proton Now Has a Bitcoin Wallet



Intel admits damage to unstable 14th-gen and 13th-gen CPUs is permanent – incoming patch is a preventative, not a cure



Funtoo Calls It Quits



The long-awaited Linux distro Serpent OS is finally here

Secuity and Privacy:



Secure Boot is completely broken on 200+ models from 5 big device makers



New Android malware wipes your device after draining bank accounts



Telegram-Controlled TgRat Attacking Linux Servers to Exfiltrate Data

Contact Info:

Special Thanks: