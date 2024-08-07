MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

443 – Wilma Has Arrived


First up in the news: Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” released, Switzerland now requires all government software to be open source, Intel suffers stock losses, Intel admits to damage on 13th and 14th gen processors, Funtoo calls it quits, and SerpentOS makes its first appearance

In security and privacy: SecureBoot is broken on over 200 computers from 5 major vendors, new Android malware drains bank accounts and wipes your device afterwards, and TGRat attacks Linux

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” released


Switzerland now requires all government software to be open source


Intel Suffers Major Stock Loss Due to Workforce Restructuring


Proton Now Has a Bitcoin Wallet


Intel admits damage to unstable 14th-gen and 13th-gen CPUs is permanent – incoming patch is a preventative, not a cure


Funtoo Calls It Quits


The long-awaited Linux distro Serpent OS is finally here

Secuity and Privacy:


Secure Boot is completely broken on 200+ models from 5 big device makers


New Android malware wipes your device after draining bank accounts


Telegram-Controlled TgRat Attacking Linux Servers to Exfiltrate Data

Contact Info:

Special Thanks:

  • Bill for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One Reply to “443 – Wilma Has Arrived”

  1. bittin
    Reply

    This is the first Mintcast i listen to about Linux Mint 22, might test to update a machine or so at work after the summer vacation in England when i am back in Sweden again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting