443 – Wilma Has Arrived
First up in the news: Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” released, Switzerland now requires all government software to be open source, Intel suffers stock losses, Intel admits to damage on 13th and 14th gen processors, Funtoo calls it quits, and SerpentOS makes its first appearance
In security and privacy: SecureBoot is broken on over 200 computers from 5 major vendors, new Android malware drains bank accounts and wipes your device afterwards, and TGRat attacks Linux
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:58 – News
- 00:49:19 – Security And Privacy
- 01:05:26 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:06:23 – Wrap Up
- 01:08:34 – Special Thanks
- 01:09:30 – Outro
The News:
Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” released
Switzerland now requires all government software to be open source
Intel Suffers Major Stock Loss Due to Workforce Restructuring
Proton Now Has a Bitcoin Wallet
Intel admits damage to unstable 14th-gen and 13th-gen CPUs is permanent – incoming patch is a preventative, not a cure
The long-awaited Linux distro Serpent OS is finally here
Secuity and Privacy:
Secure Boot is completely broken on 200+ models from 5 big device makers
New Android malware wipes your device after draining bank accounts
Telegram-Controlled TgRat Attacking Linux Servers to Exfiltrate Data
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – You can also hear and see me on the Distrohoppers’ Digest and Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
One Reply to “443 – Wilma Has Arrived”
This is the first Mintcast i listen to about Linux Mint 22, might test to update a machine or so at work after the summer vacation in England when i am back in Sweden again