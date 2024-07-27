442 – AMD Support is Cachy(ing) On
First up in the news: Mint 22 update, Red Hat may replace GRUB, Fedora drops X11, CachyOS adds AMD support, Apple approves PC emulator, SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand, EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
In security and privacy: CrowdStrike broke Linux and nobody noticed, Firefox’s New Controversial Feature
Then in our Wanderings: Bill puts his foot down, Joe is working on magnetism, Moss has new toys,
In our Innards section: We talk about Pine64 products
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:36 – News
- 00:31:11 – Security And Privacy
- 00:45:05 – Wanderings
- 01:06:28 – Innards
- 01:44:35 – Vibrations From The Ether
- 01:45:19 – Check This Out
- 01:46:54 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:47:54 – Wrap Up
- 01:49:31 – Special Thanks
- 01:49:58 – Outro
The News:
Mint 22 Update
X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41
CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs
Apple Approves First PC Emulator App for iOS – Can it Run Linux?
SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Security and Privacy
CrowdStrike broke Debian and Rocky Linux months ago, but no one noticed
Firefox’s New Controversial Feature: Is it a problem?
