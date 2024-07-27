MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

442 – AMD Support is Cachy(ing) On


First up in the news: Mint 22 update, Red Hat may replace GRUB, Fedora drops X11, CachyOS adds AMD support, Apple approves PC emulator, SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand, EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11


In security and privacy: CrowdStrike broke Linux and nobody noticed, Firefox’s New Controversial Feature


Then in our Wanderings: Bill puts his foot down, Joe is working on magnetism, Moss has new toys,


In our Innards section: We talk about Pine64 products


And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Mint 22 Update


Red Hat may replace GRUB


X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41


CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs


Apple Approves First PC Emulator App for iOS – Can it Run Linux?


SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand


EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11

Security and Privacy


CrowdStrike broke Debian and Rocky Linux months ago, but no one noticed


Firefox’s New Controversial Feature: Is it a problem?

