442 – AMD Support is Cachy(ing) On

July 27, 2024



First up in the news: Mint 22 update, Red Hat may replace GRUB, Fedora drops X11, CachyOS adds AMD support, Apple approves PC emulator, SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand, EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11



In security and privacy: CrowdStrike broke Linux and nobody noticed, Firefox’s New Controversial Feature



Then in our Wanderings: Bill puts his foot down, Joe is working on magnetism, Moss has new toys,



In our Innards section: We talk about Pine64 products



And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:



Mint 22 Update



Red Hat may replace GRUB



X11 Is No Longer Part of Fedora Workstation 41



CachyOS Introduces New Repository Optimized for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs



Apple Approves First PC Emulator App for iOS – Can it Run Linux?



SUSE Requests openSUSE to Rebrand



EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11

Security and Privacy



CrowdStrike broke Debian and Rocky Linux months ago, but no one noticed



Firefox’s New Controversial Feature: Is it a problem?

