432 – “Podcasts Are Better”
First up in the news: KDE MegaRelease 6, No open source HDMI 2.1 driver
In security and privacy: New Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Expose Android and Linux Devices to Hackers,
Then in our Wanderings: Bill stops rolling, Joe surprises people by fixing things, Majid needs audio files to become an audiophile
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:17 – News
- 00:40:36 – Security And Privacy
- 00:59:21 – Wanderings
- 01:47:14 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:50:16 – Special Thanks
- 01:50:59 – Outro
The News
HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver
LibreOffice 24.2.1 Office Suite Is Out with More Than 100 Bug Fixes
GParted 1.6 Open-Source Partition Editor Improves exFAT Support and Fixes Bugs – 9to5Linux
Nintendo Sues Yuzu Emulator Developers for Facilitating Switch Piracy
Security And Privacy
New Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Expose Android and Linux Devices to Hackers
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], and my other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldr870on twitter, AtypicalDr on instagram and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected], Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams). Links in the show notes.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS