424 – Meh Snap

November 2, 2023 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Software

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News; Ubuntu 23.10 re-released; GNOME gets new CEO; new RaspPi Imager released; Plasma 6 Release Dates released; Matrix reaches 115 Million users; Bodhi Linux 7.0 AppPack released

In security and privacy: BlackCat ransomware attacks Linux and VMs; 1Password Breach – no harm, no foul; new vulnerabilities found and patched in XWayland, X.org

Then in our Wanderings: Bill shuffles cards; Joe tests more things; Moss keeps busy

Then in our Innards section: We discuss containerized package systems

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

Mint Monthly News – October 2023

Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop ISOs Re-Released Following Translation Snafu

GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director

Raspberry Pi Imager Gets New Tabbed OS Customization UI, Raspberry Pi 5 Support

KDE Plasma 6.0 Release Date Revealed

Raspberry Pi 5 Available Now

Decentralized Matrix messaging network says it now has 115M users

Bodhi 7.0 64-bit AppPack Released

Security and Privacy

BlackCat ransomware uses new ‘Munchkin’ Linux VM in stealthy attacks

Okta Support System incident and 1Password

XWayland & X.Org Server See New Releases Due To Three More Security Vulnerabilities

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To: