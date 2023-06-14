414 – Salt and Battery
First up in the news, Mint Monthly News, All-Snap Ubuntu Desktop Will Be Available Next Year, Red Hat Stops Packaging LibreOffice as RPM for RHEL & Fedora, Mozilla Thunderbird’s Next Big Update Is Now in Beta, Windows XP activation algorithm cracked – keygen now works on Linux;
In security and privacy, we meet Blacksuit;
Then in our Wanderings, Bill chases burning trucks, Moss is feeling the pressure, and Majid needs to stop spending money
In our Innards section, we discuss laptop battery life;
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News
All-Snap Ubuntu Desktop Will Be Available Next Year
Red Hat Will Stop Packaging LibreOffice as RPM for RHEL, Fedora
Mozilla Thunderbird’s Next Big Update Is Now in Beta
Windows XP activation algorithm cracked – keygen now works on Linux
Security and Privacy
New Linux Ransomware “Blacksuit”, looks like “Royal”
Wrap Up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], I’m on Mastodon as @zaiva[email protected], and other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, @wchouser3 on Twitter, and wchouser3 on Facebook also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldoctor on twitter, AtypicalAnaesthetist on instagram and The Atypical Anaesthetist Podcast on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/6Uo4DsJE8fJmvo8npljbmx)
We would like to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and other valuable contribution
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
