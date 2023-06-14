414 – Salt and Battery

June 14, 2023 Hardware, MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Software

First up in the news, Mint Monthly News, All-Snap Ubuntu Desktop Will Be Available Next Year, Red Hat Stops Packaging LibreOffice as RPM for RHEL & Fedora, Mozilla Thunderbird’s Next Big Update Is Now in Beta, Windows XP activation algorithm cracked – keygen now works on Linux;

In security and privacy, we meet Blacksuit;

Then in our Wanderings, Bill chases burning trucks, Moss is feeling the pressure, and Majid needs to stop spending money

In our Innards section, we discuss laptop battery life;

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

Mint Monthly News – May 2023

All-Snap Ubuntu Desktop Will Be Available Next Year

Red Hat Will Stop Packaging LibreOffice as RPM for RHEL, Fedora

Mozilla Thunderbird’s Next Big Update Is Now in Beta

Windows XP activation algorithm cracked – keygen now works on Linux

Security and Privacy

New Linux Ransomware “Blacksuit”, looks like “Royal”

Wrap Up

