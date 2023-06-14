Hardware, MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Software

414 – Salt and Battery

First up in the news, Mint Monthly News, All-Snap Ubuntu Desktop Will Be Available Next Year, Red Hat Stops Packaging LibreOffice as RPM for RHEL & Fedora, Mozilla Thunderbird’s Next Big Update Is Now in Beta, Windows XP activation algorithm cracked – keygen now works on Linux;

In security and privacy, we meet Blacksuit;

Then in our Wanderings, Bill chases burning trucks, Moss is feeling the pressure, and Majid needs to stop spending money

In our Innards section, we discuss laptop battery life;

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

Mint Monthly News – May 2023

All-Snap Ubuntu Desktop Will Be Available Next Year

Red Hat Will Stop Packaging LibreOffice as RPM for RHEL, Fedora

Mozilla Thunderbird’s Next Big Update Is Now in Beta

Windows XP activation algorithm cracked – keygen now works on Linux

Security and Privacy

New Linux Ransomware “Blacksuit”, looks like “Royal”

Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here

Wrap Up

We would like to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and other valuable contribution
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

