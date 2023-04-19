410 – The Rise of Dr. Majid
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – March 2023, Ubuntu 23.04 beta released, updates in Tumbleweed, last 16.04-based Ubuntu Touch rolled out, Linux Lite 6.4 released, COSMIC DE updates, OpenBSD 7.3 & FreeBSD 13.2 announced, big changes in Firefox 113, Mullvad announces their own browser, and Solus sets sail once again;
In security and privacy, Kodi leaks
Then in our Wanderings, Bill catches up, Moss has more drive, Joe is such a prints, Majid iPads in
In our Innards section, we meet one of our new co-hosts;
The News
Mint Monthly News – March 2023
Ubuntu 23.04 beta released with new features
Gnome, Curl, LLVM update in Tumbleweed
Ubuntu Touch OTA-25, last version based on 16.04, rolled out
COSMIC DE first Spring updates
Firefox 113 promises big updates
Solus Attempts To Right Its Course
Security and Privacy
Kodi confirms data breach – 400,000 user records and private messages stolen
Full Show notes can be found here
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], other information found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @wchouser3 on Twitter, @[email protected] on Mastodon. Also – checkout my podcasts Linux OTC & 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldoctor on twitter, AtypicalAnaesthetist on instagram and The Atypical Anaesthetist Podcast on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/6Uo4DsJE8fJmvo8npljbmx)
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Bill Houser for the Audio Editing
- Josh Lowe, and Bill Houser for all their work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Bill Houser for managing the pi 400 that hosts mintcast.org
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!
