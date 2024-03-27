433 – They’re All Out To Get You!
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – February 2024, Linux market share passes 4% for first time, SerpentOS makes progress, AMD is told hands off HDMI 2.1, Google blocks RCS on rooted devices, AMDGPU has limits, ProtonMail comes to all desktops, and NVidia bans translation layers;
In security and privacy: Avast is fined bigly for selling browser data;
Then in our Wanderings: Joe plays a lot of games, Majid does mirrors
In our Innards section: We discuss scams and trying to protect the people we care about
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:36 – News
- 00:45:07 – Security And Privacy
- 00:49:51 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:33:05 – Innards
- 02:15:12 – Vibrations From The Ether
- 02:31:13 – Check This Out
- 02:32:35 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 02:33:18 – Wrap Up
- 02:36:10 – Outro
The News:
Mint Monthly News – February 2024
Linux market share passes 4% for first time
Serpent OS Makes Progress On Packaging The GNOME 45 Desktop
HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver
Google is blocking RCS on rooted Android devices
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Proton Mail is coming to all major desktop platforms
Nvidia bans using translation layers for CUDA software
Security and Privacy
Avast fined $16.5 million for ‘privacy’ software that actually sold users’ browsing data
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], and my other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldr870on twitter, AtypicalDr on instagram and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected], Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams). Links in the show notes.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS