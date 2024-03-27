MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

433 – They’re All Out To Get You!

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – February 2024, Linux market share passes 4% for first time, SerpentOS makes progress, AMD is told hands off HDMI 2.1, Google blocks RCS on rooted devices, AMDGPU has limits, ProtonMail comes to all desktops, and NVidia bans translation layers;

In security and privacy: Avast is fined bigly for selling browser data;

Then in our Wanderings: Joe plays a lot of games, Majid does mirrors

In our Innards section: We discuss scams and trying to protect the people we care about

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Mint Monthly News – February 2024

Linux market share passes 4% for first time

Serpent OS Makes Progress On Packaging The GNOME 45 Desktop

HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver

Google is blocking RCS on rooted Android devices

AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit

Proton Mail is coming to all major desktop platforms

Nvidia bans using translation layers for CUDA software

Avast fined $16.5 million for ‘privacy’ software that actually sold users’ browsing data

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

