453 – Nice Rack, Joe!
First up in the news: Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” released, Parallels can finally run x86 versions of Linux on Apple Silicon, German router maker is latest company to inadvertently clarify the LGPL license, Google and Linux Foundation form Chromium love club
In security and privacy: Microsoft patches Windows to eliminate Secure Boot bypass threat,
Then in our Wanderings: Joe enjoys prepares his rack , Dale does routing , and Eric shares 80s kid culture with his kid.
The News:
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” released joe
Parallels can finally run x86 versions of Linux on Apple Silicon
German router maker is latest company to inadvertently clarify the LGPL license
Google and Linux Foundation form Chromium love club
Security and Privacy:
Microsoft patches Windows to eliminate Secure Boot bypass threat
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Dale – [email protected], Dale_CDL on Telegram and Discord.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS