449.5 – Distrohermits’ Digest
In our Innards section, we talk a little about distrohopping.
And Finally, The feedback and a couple of suggestions.
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:13 – Innards
- 00:33:46 – Vibrations From The Ether
- 00:38:22 – Check This Out
- 00:43:43 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 00:44:32 – Wrap Up
- 00:46:15 – Special Thanks
- 00:46:44 – Outro
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS