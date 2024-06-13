439 – Doin’ The Proton Dance

June 12, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Another US state repeals law that protected ISPs from municipal competition, Internet Archive Hit With DDoS Attacks, ProtonPass is released for MacOS and Linux, and new features come to VLC

In security and privacy: Linux Exploit found by US Federal agency

Then in our Wanderings: Bill distro-hops, Moss has returned from his musical excursion, and Eric deals with multiple security issues.

The News

Linux Mint Monthly News

Another US state repeals law that protected ISPs from municipal competition

Internet Archive Hit With DDoS Attacks

Proton Pass brings secure and private password management to all devices

VLC Adds AMD VQ Enhancer Filter, Improved Opus Ambisonic + More

Security And Privacy

Federal agency warns critical Linux vulnerability being actively exploited

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: