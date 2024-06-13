439 – Doin’ The Proton Dance
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Another US state repeals law that protected ISPs from municipal competition, Internet Archive Hit With DDoS Attacks, ProtonPass is released for MacOS and Linux, and new features come to VLC
In security and privacy: Linux Exploit found by US Federal agency
Then in our Wanderings: Bill distro-hops, Moss has returned from his musical excursion, and Eric deals with multiple security issues.
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:34 – News
- 00:34:58 – Security And Privacy
- 00:40:04 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 00:57:28 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 00:58:19 – Wrap Up
- 01:00:40 – Outro
The News
Another US state repeals law that protected ISPs from municipal competition
Internet Archive Hit With DDoS Attacks
Proton Pass brings secure and private password management to all devices
VLC Adds AMD VQ Enhancer Filter, Improved Opus Ambisonic + More
Security And Privacy
Federal agency warns critical Linux vulnerability being actively exploited
