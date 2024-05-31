438 – Copilot Takeover
First up in the news: Mozilla Reveals New Features Coming to Firefox, Ubuntu 24.10 to Default to Wayland for NVIDIA Users, KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More, KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support, Btrfs Sends In Fixes For Linux 6.10 & Restores “norecovery” Mount Option, Turkey bans Distrowatch
In security and privacy: High-severity GitLab flaw lets attackers take over accounts, Microsoft unveils Copilot+ PCs with generative AI capabilities baked in, including one that is causing concern for a UK-based watchdog group.
Then in our Wanderings: Joe gets his shots, Bill endeavors to dual boot, Majid creates Frankensteins Ubuntu, and Eric dips his toe into the world of digital art pens and illustration as well as honing his Audacity skills.
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:30:33 – Security And Privacy
- 00:34:08 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:30:19 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:31:08 – Wrap Up
- 01:33:48 – Outro
The News
Mozilla Reveals New Features Coming to Firefox
Ubuntu 24.10 to Default to Wayland for NVIDIA Users
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support
Btrfs Sends In Fixes For Linux 6.10 & Restores “norecovery” Mount Option
Security and Privacy
High-severity GitLab flaw lets attackers take over accounts
The next two articles will actually be discussed during the innards (next episode) but we’ve linked them here anyway.
Microsoft unveils Copilot+ PCs with generative AI capabilities baked in
UK watchdog looking into Microsoft AI taking screenshots
