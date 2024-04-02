434 – Open Source, Close Malware

April 1, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Red Hat Announces Nova Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs, Blender 4.1 released, MakuluLinux brings LinDoz back this time with AI, the end of EXT2

In security and privacy: Backdoor found in widely used Linux utility breaks encrypted SSH connections, Suspected Russian Data-Wiping ‘AcidPour’ Malware Targeting Linux x86 Devices

Then in our Wanderings: Moss needs some salt for his new battery, Bill goes vrroom vrroom in a big truck, Joe is getting Steamed, Majid chillaxes, and Dale is Scaling his NAS

The News

Red Hat Announces Nova, a Rust-Based GSP-Only Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs

Blender 4.1 Officially Released with Quality-of-Life and Performance Improvements

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

The Journey of Linux’s ext2 Filesystem Comes to an End

Security and Privacy

Backdoor found in widely used Linux utility breaks encrypted SSH connections

Suspected Russian Data-Wiping ‘AcidPour’ Malware Targeting Linux x86 Devices

