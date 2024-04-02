MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

434 – Open Source, Close Malware

First up in the news: Red Hat Announces Nova Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs, Blender 4.1 released, MakuluLinux brings LinDoz back this time with AI, the end of EXT2

In security and privacy: Backdoor found in widely used Linux utility breaks encrypted SSH connections, Suspected Russian Data-Wiping ‘AcidPour’ Malware Targeting Linux x86 Devices

Then in our Wanderings: Moss needs some salt for his new battery, Bill goes vrroom vrroom in a big truck, Joe is getting Steamed, Majid chillaxes, and Dale is Scaling his NAS

Full Show Notes Here

The News

Red Hat Announces Nova, a Rust-Based GSP-Only Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs

Blender 4.1 Officially Released with Quality-of-Life and Performance Improvements

LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup

The Journey of Linux’s ext2 Filesystem Comes to an End

Security and Privacy

Backdoor found in widely used Linux utility breaks encrypted SSH connections

Suspected Russian Data-Wiping ‘AcidPour’ Malware Targeting Linux x86 Devices

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

Episode Archives

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting