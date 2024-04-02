434 – Open Source, Close Malware
First up in the news: Red Hat Announces Nova Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs, Blender 4.1 released, MakuluLinux brings LinDoz back this time with AI, the end of EXT2
In security and privacy: Backdoor found in widely used Linux utility breaks encrypted SSH connections, Suspected Russian Data-Wiping ‘AcidPour’ Malware Targeting Linux x86 Devices
Then in our Wanderings: Moss needs some salt for his new battery, Bill goes vrroom vrroom in a big truck, Joe is getting Steamed, Majid chillaxes, and Dale is Scaling his NAS
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:48 – News
- 00:18:55 – Security And Privacy
- 00:34:12 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:33:03 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:34:16 – Wrap Up
- 01:37:23 – Outro
The News
Red Hat Announces Nova, a Rust-Based GSP-Only Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs
Blender 4.1 Officially Released with Quality-of-Life and Performance Improvements
LinDoz Returns With Advanced AI To Revamp the MakuluLinux Lineup
The Journey of Linux’s ext2 Filesystem Comes to an End
Security and Privacy
Backdoor found in widely used Linux utility breaks encrypted SSH connections
Suspected Russian Data-Wiping ‘AcidPour’ Malware Targeting Linux x86 Devices
