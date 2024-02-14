430.5 – Infrastructure Bill

February 14, 2024 MP3, OGG, Podcast

00:00:00 – Intro 00:01:06 – Innards 00:40:07 – Check This Out 00:45:07 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts 00:45:48 – Wrap Up 00:48:49 – Outro

In our Innards section: Bill explains the current mintCast infrastructure

In “Check This Out” we share a call for new shows by Hacker Public Radio

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: