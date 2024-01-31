429 – Do You Desktop?

January 30, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint 21.3 released, Linux kernel 4.14 goes EOL, Google sued over patent infringement, OpenSSH phases out DSA keys, Canonical snap steams Valve

In security and privacy: NoaBot worms its way into Linux; Pixieboot vulnerabilities show up in UEFI, and SlippyBook rears its head

Then in our Wanderings: Joe buys things cheap, and Eric talks audio production

In our Innards section: We talk about whether there’s a need for desktop computers anymore.

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Sorry, No Chapters of Timestamps this episode folks. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The News

Mint 21.3 released

Linux Kernel 4.14 Reaches End of Life After More Than 6 Years of Maintenance

Google’s TPUs could end up costing it a billion-plus, thanks to this patent challenge

OpenSSH Announces Plan to Phase Out DSA Keys

PipeWire Camera Support Is Coming to OBS Studio for Linux Desktops

Canonical’s Steam Snap is Causing Headaches for Valve

Security and Privacy

Linux devices are under attack by a never-before-seen worm

New UEFI vulnerabilities send firmware devs industry wide scrambling

Breaking Down Slippy-Book: The New RCE Flaw in Linux Distros

