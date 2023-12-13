MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

427 – “Virginia is For Lovers.”

  1. 00:00:00 – Intro
  2. 00:01:37 – News
  3. 00:33:05 – Security And Privacy
  4. 00:43:53 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
  5. 00:58:22 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
  6. 00:59:20 – Wrap Up
  7. 01:03:09 – Special Thanks
  8. 01:03:53 – Outro

First up in the news: Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETAs released, Mint Monthly News – November 2023, Gnome shell updates on Ubuntu 23.10; Zorin has a new desktop; Calibre offers new formats; KDE fixes bugs ahead of Plasma 6; Intel does some driver code clean up; Canonical ports Multipass to Qt6; Linux 6.8 is Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers.

In security and privacy: Stealthy Linux rootkit found in the wild after going undetected for 2 years

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is mumbling for a week straight; Joe is droning on

The News

Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETAs released

Mint Monthly News – November 2023

GNOME Shell 45.2 Update Rolling out to Ubuntu 23.10

Zorin OS 17 Beta Includes New ‘Spatial Desktop’ Features

Calibre eBook App Now Supports Audio ePubs & Custom Notes

KDE Developers Continue On Bug Fixing Spree Ahead Of Plasma 6.0

Intel Striving To Overhaul Their Multiple Ethernet Linux Drivers: “The Great Code De-dup”

Canonical Releases Multipass 1.13 RC With Snapshots Support, Migrated To Qt6

Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers

Security and Privacy

Stealthy Linux rootkit found in the wild after going undetected for 2 years

Feds Warn Health Sector to Watch for Open-Source Threats

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

