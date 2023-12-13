427 – “Virginia is For Lovers.”

December 12, 2023 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

00:00:00 – Intro 00:01:37 – News 00:33:05 – Security And Privacy 00:43:53 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings 00:58:22 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts 00:59:20 – Wrap Up 01:03:09 – Special Thanks 01:03:53 – Outro

First up in the news: Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETAs released, Mint Monthly News – November 2023, Gnome shell updates on Ubuntu 23.10; Zorin has a new desktop; Calibre offers new formats; KDE fixes bugs ahead of Plasma 6; Intel does some driver code clean up; Canonical ports Multipass to Qt6; Linux 6.8 is Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers.

In security and privacy: Stealthy Linux rootkit found in the wild after going undetected for 2 years

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is mumbling for a week straight; Joe is droning on

The News

Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETAs released

Mint Monthly News – November 2023

GNOME Shell 45.2 Update Rolling out to Ubuntu 23.10

Zorin OS 17 Beta Includes New ‘Spatial Desktop’ Features

Calibre eBook App Now Supports Audio ePubs & Custom Notes

KDE Developers Continue On Bug Fixing Spree Ahead Of Plasma 6.0

Intel Striving To Overhaul Their Multiple Ethernet Linux Drivers: “The Great Code De-dup”

Canonical Releases Multipass 1.13 RC With Snapshots Support, Migrated To Qt6

Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers

Security and Privacy

Stealthy Linux rootkit found in the wild after going undetected for 2 years

Feds Warn Health Sector to Watch for Open-Source Threats

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To: