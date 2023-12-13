427 – “Virginia is For Lovers.”
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:37 – News
- 00:33:05 – Security And Privacy
- 00:43:53 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 00:58:22 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 00:59:20 – Wrap Up
- 01:03:09 – Special Thanks
- 01:03:53 – Outro
First up in the news: Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETAs released, Mint Monthly News – November 2023, Gnome shell updates on Ubuntu 23.10; Zorin has a new desktop; Calibre offers new formats; KDE fixes bugs ahead of Plasma 6; Intel does some driver code clean up; Canonical ports Multipass to Qt6; Linux 6.8 is Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers.
In security and privacy: Stealthy Linux rootkit found in the wild after going undetected for 2 years
Then in our Wanderings: Bill is mumbling for a week straight; Joe is droning on
The News
Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETAs released
Mint Monthly News – November 2023
GNOME Shell 45.2 Update Rolling out to Ubuntu 23.10
Zorin OS 17 Beta Includes New ‘Spatial Desktop’ Features
Calibre eBook App Now Supports Audio ePubs & Custom Notes
KDE Developers Continue On Bug Fixing Spree Ahead Of Plasma 6.0
Intel Striving To Overhaul Their Multiple Ethernet Linux Drivers: “The Great Code De-dup”
Canonical Releases Multipass 1.13 RC With Snapshots Support, Migrated To Qt6
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Security and Privacy
Stealthy Linux rootkit found in the wild after going undetected for 2 years
Feds Warn Health Sector to Watch for Open-Source Threats
Wrap Up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], and my other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldoctor on twitter, AtypicalAnaesthetist on instagram and The Atypical Anaesthetist Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected], Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams). Links in the show notes.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS