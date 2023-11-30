426 – Happy Birthday, mintCast!
- 00:00:00 – Hacker Public Radio New Years Eve Promo
- 00:00:56 – Intro
- 00:01:23 – New Intro Music
- 00:02:41 – News
- 00:54:13 – Security And Privacy
- 01:04:49 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:58:35 – Housekeeping and Announcements
- 01:59:43 – Wrap Up
- 02:02:24 – Special Thanks
- 02:03:10 – New Outro Music
First up in the news: mintCast has a birthday, Mint 21.3 is named, Amazon works on a Linux fork for their devices, Ubuntu commits to Netplan, Firefox attempts Wayland, FreeBSD 14 is out, Endeavour releases Galileo, Vivaldi comes to Flathub, Google kills magazine content, OpenMandriva releases Rock 5.0, Pipewire reaches 1.0.0
In security and privacy: Google Chrome’s Privacy Washing
Then in our Wanderings: Bill may just be losing his mind, (there are doubts?), Joe prints everything but money, Majid does VR, Moss hangs on, and Eric spends more quality time with his Linux tablet.
The News
mintCast Turns 15
Linux Mint 21.3 has been named
Amazon moves from Android Fork to Linux
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Committing Fully To Netplan For Network Configuration
Firefox is going to try to ship Wayland as default
EndeavourOS Releases Galileo Desktop
Google News is shutting down purchased magazine content, offering refunds
Security and Privacy
Google Chrome’s IP Protection is privacy washing
Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here
Wrap Up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], and my other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldr870 on twitter, AtypicalDr on instagram and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams plus Distrohoppers’ Digest. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected], Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams). Links in the show notes.
Special Thanks To:
- Someone (probably Bill) for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
