426 – Happy Birthday, mintCast!

November 29, 2023

00:00:00 – Hacker Public Radio New Years Eve Promo 00:00:56 – Intro 00:01:23 – New Intro Music 00:02:41 – News 00:54:13 – Security And Privacy 01:04:49 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings 01:58:35 – Housekeeping and Announcements 01:59:43 – Wrap Up 02:02:24 – Special Thanks 02:03:10 – New Outro Music

First up in the news: mintCast has a birthday, Mint 21.3 is named, Amazon works on a Linux fork for their devices, Ubuntu commits to Netplan, Firefox attempts Wayland, FreeBSD 14 is out, Endeavour releases Galileo, Vivaldi comes to Flathub, Google kills magazine content, OpenMandriva releases Rock 5.0, Pipewire reaches 1.0.0

In security and privacy: Google Chrome’s Privacy Washing

Then in our Wanderings: Bill may just be losing his mind, (there are doubts?), Joe prints everything but money, Majid does VR, Moss hangs on, and Eric spends more quality time with his Linux tablet.

The News

mintCast Turns 15

Linux Mint 21.3 has been named

Amazon moves from Android Fork to Linux

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Committing Fully To Netplan For Network Configuration

Firefox is going to try to ship Wayland as default

FreeBSD 14 Released

EndeavourOS Releases Galileo Desktop

Vivaldi comes to Flathub

Google News is shutting down purchased magazine content, offering refunds

OpenMandriva LX 5 released

Pipewire reaches 1.0.0

Security and Privacy

Google Chrome’s IP Protection is privacy washing

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To: