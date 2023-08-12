418 – In Memoriam: Kevin Mitnick
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Fedora Asahi Remix debuts, Wine 8.13 releases, Debian makes RISC-V official, Inkscape 1.3 released, Canonical seizes LXD maintenance, Google will start deleting inactive accounts in December, Google does something “dangerous” to chromium, ChromeOS splits browser from OS, Derrick Wong leaves XFS,
In security and privacy: Zenbleed: A new Flaw in AMD Zen 2 Processors,
Then in our Wanderings: Joe fixes a van, Moss just tries to keep up, Bill rants about Audacity, and Majid joins in the heatwave
In our Innards section, we discuss the passing of Kevin Mitnick and a few of its repercussions to the Linux and security communities
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News
Our new flagship distro: Fedora Asahi Remix
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator
LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees
Google warns again it will start deleting inactive accounts in December
Unpacking Google’s new “dangerous” Web-Environment-Integrity specification
ChromeOS is splitting the browser from the OS, getting more Linux-y
Security and Privacy
Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here
Wrap Up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], I’m on Mastodon as @zaiva[email protected], and other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldoctor on twitter, AtypicalAnaesthetist on instagram and The Atypical Anaesthetist Podcast on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/6Uo4DsJE8fJmvo8npljbmx)
