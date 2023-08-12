MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

418 – In Memoriam: Kevin Mitnick

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Fedora Asahi Remix debuts, Wine 8.13 releases, Debian makes RISC-V official, Inkscape 1.3 released, Canonical seizes LXD maintenance, Google will start deleting inactive accounts in December, Google does something “dangerous” to chromium, ChromeOS splits browser from OS, Derrick Wong leaves XFS,

In security and privacy: Zenbleed: A new Flaw in AMD Zen 2 Processors,

Then in our Wanderings: Joe fixes a van, Moss just tries to keep up, Bill rants about Audacity, and Majid joins in the heatwave

In our Innards section, we discuss the passing of Kevin Mitnick and a few of its repercussions to the Linux and security communities

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

Mint Monthly News – July 2023

Our new flagship distro: Fedora Asahi Remix

RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture

Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator

LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees

Google warns again it will start deleting inactive accounts in December

Unpacking Google’s new “dangerous” Web-Environment-Integrity specification

ChromeOS is splitting the browser from the OS, getting more Linux-y

Security and Privacy

Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contribution
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

This Website Is Hosted On: