418 – In Memoriam: Kevin Mitnick

August 12, 2023

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Fedora Asahi Remix debuts, Wine 8.13 releases, Debian makes RISC-V official, Inkscape 1.3 released, Canonical seizes LXD maintenance, Google will start deleting inactive accounts in December, Google does something “dangerous” to chromium, ChromeOS splits browser from OS, Derrick Wong leaves XFS,

In security and privacy: Zenbleed: A new Flaw in AMD Zen 2 Processors,

Then in our Wanderings: Joe fixes a van, Moss just tries to keep up, Bill rants about Audacity, and Majid joins in the heatwave

In our Innards section, we discuss the passing of Kevin Mitnick and a few of its repercussions to the Linux and security communities

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

Mint Monthly News – July 2023

Our new flagship distro: Fedora Asahi Remix

RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture

Inkscape 1.3 Released As Latest Open-Source Software To Compete With Adobe Illustrator

LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees

Google warns again it will start deleting inactive accounts in December

Unpacking Google’s new “dangerous” Web-Environment-Integrity specification

ChromeOS is splitting the browser from the OS, getting more Linux-y

Security and Privacy

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To: