413 – Flying Wigs
First up in the news, Arch migrates Git, Ubuntu changes PPAs, Fedora Onyx is approved, Google to remove old accounts, Debian re-imposes a moratorium, Proton goes Family, Red Hat unveils a new Desktop, Fedora plans to drop X11, Thunderbird gets a new logo;
In security and privacy, Google’s 2FA isn’t private enough;
Then in our Wanderings, I’m off to University, Joe is manacled to his office, Moss kicks the tires on the new Bodhi, and Bill migrates
The News
Arch Migrates Git
Ubuntu Makes “Significant Changes” to PPAs for 23.10
Fedora Onyx, Immutable and with Budgie, approved for Fedora 39
Google To Start Removing Inactive Accounts After 2 Years
Google Chrome’s 2023 UI Refresh on Ubuntu
Debian Votes to Reinstate Merged-usr File Movement Moratorium
Red Hat Reveals Podman Desktop 1.0
Fedora Intends To Completely Drop X11 in Plasma 6
Thunderbird Gets a Brand New Logo
Security And Privacy
Google’s New 2FA Isn’t End-to-End Encrypted
Wrap Up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], I’m on Mastodon as @zaiva[email protected], and other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, @wchouser3 on Twitter, and wchouser3 on Facebook also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldoctor on twitter, AtypicalAnaesthetist on instagram and The Atypical Anaesthetist Podcast on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/6Uo4DsJE8fJmvo8npljbmx)
