409 – Calling All Podcasters!

April 4, 2023 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Software

First up in the news, Chrome does fractions with Wayland, new Framework laptops, Docker changes their mind, ARM needs more money, Midnight BSD released, GnuCash is updated, Cinnamon Remix goes official, and PineStar64 is announced;

In security and privacy, Mélofée happens, and Linux Tech Tips gets hacked;

Then in our Wanderings, Joe has been sick, and Moss replaces a hard drive.

In our Innards section, we beg for new hosts and talk about our experiences with mintCast;

The News

Chrome arrives with fractional scaling in Wayland

Docker decides to not sunset the “free-team” plan after all

ARM wants to dramatically change their licensing structure

Midnight BSD 3.0 Released

GnuCash 5.0 Released

Cinnamon Remix becomes official as Ubuntu Cinnamon

Pine64 releases Star64 RISC-V SBC with GPU

Security and Privacy

Mélofée: Researchers Uncover New Linux Malware Linked to Chinese APT Groups

How Linux Tech Tips’ YouTube Page Got Hacked

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: