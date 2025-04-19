459 – Travel Digital Hygene
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Linux 6.16 To Add Asahi UAPI Header For Apple Silicon, Switzerland battles privacy intrusions, Firefox adds HEVC playback in Linux, Debian releases APT 3.0, Apple may add Mx GCC core support, Git turns 20, ProtonMail adds advanced features, ArcoLinux ends it all
Then in our Wanderings: Bill is having trouble on the road and won’t be here, Joe returns to us, Moss juggles tablets, Majid learns things, and Eric is AWOL
In our Innards section: we talk travel computing
In Bodhi Corner, Robert Wiley releases a script which can be used to install Moksha on any version of Debian, including Trixie
The News:
Mint Monthly News – March 2025
Linux 6.16 To Add Asahi UAPI Header For Apple Silicon Graphics But No Actual Driver Yet
Secure encryption and online anonymity are now at risk in Switzerland
Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux, Tab Groups
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
Apple M1 / M2 / M3 Core Support Might Soon Be Merged For The GCC Compiler
Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20
Proton Mail Is Getting Some of Gmail’s Best Features
A farewell to the ArcoLinux University
ParticleOS: Systemd’s Very Own Linux Distro in Making
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other two podcasts I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid) and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
