459 – Travel Digital Hygene

April 19, 2025

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Linux 6.16 To Add Asahi UAPI Header For Apple Silicon, Switzerland battles privacy intrusions, Firefox adds HEVC playback in Linux, Debian releases APT 3.0, Apple may add Mx GCC core support, Git turns 20, ProtonMail adds advanced features, ArcoLinux ends it all

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is having trouble on the road and won’t be here, Joe returns to us, Moss juggles tablets, Majid learns things, and Eric is AWOL

In our Innards section: we talk travel computing

In Bodhi Corner, Robert Wiley releases a script which can be used to install Moksha on any version of Debian, including Trixie

The News:



Mint Monthly News – March 2025



Linux 6.16 To Add Asahi UAPI Header For Apple Silicon Graphics But No Actual Driver Yet



Secure encryption and online anonymity are now at risk in Switzerland



Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux, Tab Groups



APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface



Apple M1 / M2 / M3 Core Support Might Soon Be Merged For The GCC Compiler



Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20



FerenOS 2025.03 Released



Proton Mail Is Getting Some of Gmail’s Best Features



A farewell to the ArcoLinux University



ParticleOS: Systemd’s Very Own Linux Distro in Making

