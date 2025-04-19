MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

459 – Travel Digital Hygene

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Linux 6.16 To Add Asahi UAPI Header For Apple Silicon, Switzerland battles privacy intrusions, Firefox adds HEVC playback in Linux, Debian releases APT 3.0, Apple may add Mx GCC core support, Git turns 20, ProtonMail adds advanced features, ArcoLinux ends it all

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is having trouble on the road and won’t be here, Joe returns to us, Moss juggles tablets, Majid learns things, and Eric is AWOL

In our Innards section: we talk travel computing

In Bodhi Corner, Robert Wiley releases a script which can be used to install Moksha on any version of Debian, including Trixie

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Mint Monthly News – March 2025


Linux 6.16 To Add Asahi UAPI Header For Apple Silicon Graphics But No Actual Driver Yet


Secure encryption and online anonymity are now at risk in Switzerland


Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux, Tab Groups


APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface


Apple M1 / M2 / M3 Core Support Might Soon Be Merged For The GCC Compiler


Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20


FerenOS 2025.03 Released


Proton Mail Is Getting Some of Gmail’s Best Features


A farewell to the ArcoLinux University


ParticleOS: Systemd’s Very Own Linux Distro in Making

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting