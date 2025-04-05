MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

458 – The Mobile Generation

First up in the news: New GIMP, Debian comes to a RISC-V tablet, Google explains why the are putting Terminal on Android, Asahi Linux loses another top dev, Plex goes for the gold – yours, meet EU OS, Kernel 6.14 is released, Gnome 48 released, new GRUB updates, AerynOS is released with GNOME 48

In security and privacy: “MyTerms” wants to let the user dictate privacy

Then in our Wanderings: Moss plays Musical Tablets, Joe Moxes the Prox, Dale has a burpday, Majid is on holiday and Bill is off truckin’ somewhere…

In our Innards section: Dale takes us through Mobile Networks

In Bodhi Corner, Moss covers new translations and work on the next version.

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


GIMP 3.0 Image Editor Is Now Available for Download


A Debian-Based Distro and Hardware Upgrades Come to the PINE64 RISC-V Tablet


Google Explains Why It Added a Linux VM to Pixel Phones


Asahi Linux loses another prominent dev as GPU guru calls it quits


Plex is cracking down on its version of password sharing, and it’s coming with a price hike


EU OS Is a New Community-Led Linux Alternative for Europe’s Public Sector


Linux Kernel 6.14 Officially Released, This Is What’s New


GNOME 48 lands with performance boosts, new fonts, better accessibility


GRUB Bootloader Received 73 Patches To Fix A Variety Of Recent Security Issues


AerynOS 2025.03 Released with GNOME 48, Mesa 25, and Linux Kernel 6.13.8

Security And Privacy:


MyTerms” wants to become the new way we dictate our privacy on the web



