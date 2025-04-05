458 – The Mobile Generation
First up in the news: New GIMP, Debian comes to a RISC-V tablet, Google explains why the are putting Terminal on Android, Asahi Linux loses another top dev, Plex goes for the gold – yours, meet EU OS, Kernel 6.14 is released, Gnome 48 released, new GRUB updates, AerynOS is released with GNOME 48
In security and privacy: “MyTerms” wants to let the user dictate privacy
Then in our Wanderings: Moss plays Musical Tablets, Joe Moxes the Prox, Dale has a burpday, Majid is on holiday and Bill is off truckin’ somewhere…
In our Innards section: Dale takes us through Mobile Networks
In Bodhi Corner, Moss covers new translations and work on the next version.
The News:
GIMP 3.0 Image Editor Is Now Available for Download
A Debian-Based Distro and Hardware Upgrades Come to the PINE64 RISC-V Tablet
Google Explains Why It Added a Linux VM to Pixel Phones
Asahi Linux loses another prominent dev as GPU guru calls it quits
Plex is cracking down on its version of password sharing, and it’s coming with a price hike
EU OS Is a New Community-Led Linux Alternative for Europe’s Public Sector
Linux Kernel 6.14 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
GNOME 48 lands with performance boosts, new fonts, better accessibility
GRUB Bootloader Received 73 Patches To Fix A Variety Of Recent Security Issues
AerynOS 2025.03 Released with GNOME 48, Mesa 25, and Linux Kernel 6.13.8
Security And Privacy:
“MyTerms” wants to become the new way we dictate our privacy on the web
