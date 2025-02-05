454 – Linux Bans Facebook
First up in the news: Solus 4.7 Released, Facebook bans Linux, WINE 10 released, RISC V stuff, and cursing at your AI is the way forward
In security and privacy: Judge Says Controversial FBI Searches Require a Warrant,
Then in our Wanderings: Joe builds things, Bill butters his Mint, Majid likes cursing at his computer
The News:
Wine 10.0 Release Brings New Drivers, Features & Changes
GTK’s X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5
Linux 6.14 RISC-V Kernel Adds Support For T-Head Vector Extensions, GhostWrite
“Just give me the f***ing links!”—Cursing disables Google’s AI overviews
Security and Privacy:
Judge Says Controversial FBI Searches Require a Warrant
