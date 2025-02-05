MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

454 – Linux Bans Facebook


First up in the news: Solus 4.7 Released, Facebook bans Linux, WINE 10 released, RISC V stuff, and cursing at your AI is the way forward

In security and privacy: Judge Says Controversial FBI Searches Require a Warrant,

Then in our Wanderings: Joe builds things, Bill butters his Mint, Majid likes cursing at his computer

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Solus 4.7 Released


Facebook bans Linux


Wine 10.0 Release Brings New Drivers, Features & Changes


GTK’s X11 Backend Now Deprecated, Planned For Removal In GTK 5


Linux 6.14 RISC-V Kernel Adds Support For T-Head Vector Extensions, GhostWrite


Just give me the f***ing links!”—Cursing disables Google’s AI overviews

Security and Privacy:


Judge Says Controversial FBI Searches Require a Warrant

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

