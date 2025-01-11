452 – Prognostication Pandemonium!

January 11, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Not a lot of Linux news….but a lot of Mint News with 22.1 BETA Released

Then in our Wanderings: Joe prepares the innards, Bill enjoys some butter with his jelly, Eric does nothing, Moss takes a break and All roads lead to Ubuntu for Majid

In our Innards section: A look back at last years predictions, and making some predictions for 2025

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: