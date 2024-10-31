MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

449 – 3D Podcasting

First up in the news: Ubuntu 25.04 gets perfect name, WinAmp deletes entire Github code, Ubuntu 24.10 released for Snapdragon X Elite, Arm cancels Qualcomm’s architecture license, Paranoia and Fear inhabit Automattic, Internet Archive breached again, Rand removal of Russian coders spurs debate about Linux kernel’s politics

In security and privacy: Concerns raised over Bitwarden, Fortigate Admins Report Active Zero-Day Exploit

Then in our Wanderings: Joe mods, Moss gets edumacated, and Eric times out

Full Show Notes

The News:


Ubuntu 25.04 Codename is Revealed – And It’s Pretty Perfect


Winamp deletes entire GitHub source code repo after a rocky few weeks


Ubuntu 24.10 Developer Preview Released For Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptops


Arm cancels Qualcomm’s architecture license


Employees Describe an Environment of Paranoia and Fear Inside Automattic Over WordPress Chaos


Internet Archive breached again through stolen access tokens


Removal of Russian coders spurs debate about Linux kernel’s politics

Security and Privacy:


Bitwarden Open Source Concerns


Fortigate Admins Report Active Zero-Day Exploit

