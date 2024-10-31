449 – 3D Podcasting
First up in the news: Ubuntu 25.04 gets perfect name, WinAmp deletes entire Github code, Ubuntu 24.10 released for Snapdragon X Elite, Arm cancels Qualcomm’s architecture license, Paranoia and Fear inhabit Automattic, Internet Archive breached again, Rand removal of Russian coders spurs debate about Linux kernel’s politics
In security and privacy: Concerns raised over Bitwarden, Fortigate Admins Report Active Zero-Day Exploit
Then in our Wanderings: Joe mods, Moss gets edumacated, and Eric times out
The News:
Ubuntu 25.04 Codename is Revealed – And It’s Pretty Perfect
Winamp deletes entire GitHub source code repo after a rocky few weeks
Ubuntu 24.10 Developer Preview Released For Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptops
Arm cancels Qualcomm’s architecture license
Employees Describe an Environment of Paranoia and Fear Inside Automattic Over WordPress Chaos
Internet Archive breached again through stolen access tokens
Removal of Russian coders spurs debate about Linux kernel’s politics
Security and Privacy:
Bitwarden Open Source Concerns
Fortigate Admins Report Active Zero-Day Exploit
