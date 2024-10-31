449 – 3D Podcasting

October 31, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Ubuntu 25.04 gets perfect name, WinAmp deletes entire Github code, Ubuntu 24.10 released for Snapdragon X Elite, Arm cancels Qualcomm’s architecture license, Paranoia and Fear inhabit Automattic, Internet Archive breached again, Rand removal of Russian coders spurs debate about Linux kernel’s politics

In security and privacy: Concerns raised over Bitwarden, Fortigate Admins Report Active Zero-Day Exploit

Then in our Wanderings: Joe mods, Moss gets edumacated, and Eric times out

Ubuntu 25.04 Codename is Revealed – And It’s Pretty Perfect



Winamp deletes entire GitHub source code repo after a rocky few weeks



Ubuntu 24.10 Developer Preview Released For Snapdragon X1 Elite Laptops



Arm cancels Qualcomm’s architecture license



Employees Describe an Environment of Paranoia and Fear Inside Automattic Over WordPress Chaos



Internet Archive breached again through stolen access tokens



Removal of Russian coders spurs debate about Linux kernel’s politics

Bitwarden Open Source Concerns



Fortigate Admins Report Active Zero-Day Exploit

