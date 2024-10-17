MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

448 – The Archive Is Breached!

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – September, Xfce 4.20 creeps toward Wayland support, Archive.org is breached, Arch and Valve team up, WWWFoundation packs it in, More WordPress news, even MORE WordPress News, and Google adds Linux apps to future Android versions

Then in our Wanderings: Bill connects with the younger generation, Joe is still fixing things, Moss whines, and Majid folds some more

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Mint Monthly News – September, 2024


Xfce 4.20 creeps toward Wayland support


Archive.org, a repository of the history of the Internet, has a data breach


Arch Linux and Valve team up to make Steam gaming even better


WWW Foundation packs it in


159 employees are leaving Automattic as CEO’s fight with WP Engine escalates


WordPress.org’s latest move involves taking control of a WP Engine plugin


Google is preparing to let you run Linux apps on Android, just like Chrome OS


KDE neon upgrades to 24.04.1 Ubuntu base

