448 – The Archive Is Breached!
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – September, Xfce 4.20 creeps toward Wayland support, Archive.org is breached, Arch and Valve team up, WWWFoundation packs it in, More WordPress news, even MORE WordPress News, and Google adds Linux apps to future Android versions
Then in our Wanderings: Bill connects with the younger generation, Joe is still fixing things, Moss whines, and Majid folds some more
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:47 – News
- 00:53:01 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:45:54 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:46:45 – Wrap Up
- 01:48:24 – Special Thanks
- 01:49:02 – Outro
The News:
Mint Monthly News – September, 2024
Xfce 4.20 creeps toward Wayland support
Archive.org, a repository of the history of the Internet, has a data breach
Arch Linux and Valve team up to make Steam gaming even better
159 employees are leaving Automattic as CEO’s fight with WP Engine escalates
WordPress.org’s latest move involves taking control of a WP Engine plugin
Google is preparing to let you run Linux apps on Android, just like Chrome OS
KDE neon upgrades to 24.04.1 Ubuntu base
