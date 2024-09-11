445 – Wearable

September 11, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: KITE OS educational Linux developed in Kerala, India, Microsoft rolls out Windows Recall again, Linus regrets merging BCacheFS again, 4M Linux 46 released;

In security and privacy: “Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Microsoft update, “sedxp” Linux malware avoids detection for two years;

Then in our Wanderings: Majid is back from his travels, Moss, Joe, Eric gets his PineTime

In our Innards section: we do wearables

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News



KITE develops FOSS-based OS for public schools



Upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Paused Due to ‘Critical Bug’



Microsoft will try the data-scraping Windows Recall feature again in October



Linus Torvalds Begins Expressing Regrets Merging Bcachefs



4MLinux 46 Mini Linux Distro Released with New Apps, Integrated LAMP Server

Security and Privacy



“Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Microsoft update



Stealthy ‘sedexp’ Linux malware evaded detection for two years

