445 – Wearable

First up in the news: KITE OS educational Linux developed in Kerala, India, Microsoft rolls out Windows Recall again, Linus regrets merging BCacheFS again, 4M Linux 46 released;

In security and privacy: “Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Microsoft update, “sedxp” Linux malware avoids detection for two years;

Then in our Wanderings: Majid is back from his travels, Moss, Joe, Eric gets his PineTime

In our Innards section: we do wearables

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

KITE develops FOSS-based OS for public schools


Upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Paused Due to ‘Critical Bug’


Microsoft will try the data-scraping Windows Recall feature again in October


Linus Torvalds Begins Expressing Regrets Merging Bcachefs


4MLinux 46 Mini Linux Distro Released with New Apps, Integrated LAMP Server

“Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Microsoft update


Stealthy ‘sedexp’ Linux malware evaded detection for two years

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

