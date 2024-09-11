445 – Wearable
First up in the news: KITE OS educational Linux developed in Kerala, India, Microsoft rolls out Windows Recall again, Linus regrets merging BCacheFS again, 4M Linux 46 released;
In security and privacy: “Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Microsoft update, “sedxp” Linux malware avoids detection for two years;
Then in our Wanderings: Majid is back from his travels, Moss, Joe, Eric gets his PineTime
In our Innards section: we do wearables
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:45 – News
- 00:23:04 – Security And Privacy
- 00:36:19 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:16:31 – Innards
- 02:07:49 – Check This Out
- 02:08:52 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 02:09:36 – Wrap Up
- 02:11:16 – Special Thanks
- 02:11:56 – Outro
The News
KITE develops FOSS-based OS for public schools
Upgrades to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Paused Due to ‘Critical Bug’
Microsoft will try the data-scraping Windows Recall feature again in October
Linus Torvalds Begins Expressing Regrets Merging Bcachefs
4MLinux 46 Mini Linux Distro Released with New Apps, Integrated LAMP Server
Security and Privacy
“Something has gone seriously wrong,” dual-boot systems warn after Microsoft update
Stealthy ‘sedexp’ Linux malware evaded detection for two years
