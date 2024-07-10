MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

441 – Mint’s Back and Rocking

First up in the news: Mint 22 Beta Released, Mint Monthly News – June, Firefox has a Weather tab, Seattle computer collection is being auctioned, Proton adds Docs to Proton Drive, Linux runs on Google Drive

In security and privacy: KDE Plasma Flaw Opens Door to Unauthorized System Access

Then in our Wanderings: Majid has overdosed on Schadenfreude, Bill screams at OnlyOffice, Joe has fun with his 3D printer, Moss makes a mess of things

Full Show Notes Here

The News:

Linux Mint 22 Betas Released

Mint Monthly News – June 2024

Firefox’s New Weather Tab

Seattle’s Living Computers Museum logs off for good as Paul Allen estate will auction vintage items

Proton launches its own version of Google Docs

Linux Distro Can Run on Google Drive: This Developer Made It Happen

Security and Privacy:

KDE Plasma Flaw Opens Door to Unauthorized System Access

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting