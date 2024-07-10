441 – Mint’s Back and Rocking

July 10, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint 22 Beta Released, Mint Monthly News – June, Firefox has a Weather tab, Seattle computer collection is being auctioned, Proton adds Docs to Proton Drive, Linux runs on Google Drive

In security and privacy: KDE Plasma Flaw Opens Door to Unauthorized System Access

Then in our Wanderings: Majid has overdosed on Schadenfreude, Bill screams at OnlyOffice, Joe has fun with his 3D printer, Moss makes a mess of things

The News:

Linux Mint 22 Betas Released

Mint Monthly News – June 2024

Firefox’s New Weather Tab

Seattle’s Living Computers Museum logs off for good as Paul Allen estate will auction vintage items

Proton launches its own version of Google Docs

Linux Distro Can Run on Google Drive: This Developer Made It Happen

Security and Privacy:

KDE Plasma Flaw Opens Door to Unauthorized System Access

