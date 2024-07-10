441 – Mint’s Back and Rocking
First up in the news: Mint 22 Beta Released, Mint Monthly News – June, Firefox has a Weather tab, Seattle computer collection is being auctioned, Proton adds Docs to Proton Drive, Linux runs on Google Drive
In security and privacy: KDE Plasma Flaw Opens Door to Unauthorized System Access
Then in our Wanderings: Majid has overdosed on Schadenfreude, Bill screams at OnlyOffice, Joe has fun with his 3D printer, Moss makes a mess of things
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:29 – News
- 00:35:35 – Security And Privacy
- 00:39:23 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:17:55 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:18:42 – Wrap Up
- 01:20:39 – Special Thanks
- 01:21:15 – Outro
The News:
Seattle’s Living Computers Museum logs off for good as Paul Allen estate will auction vintage items
Proton launches its own version of Google Docs
Linux Distro Can Run on Google Drive: This Developer Made It Happen
Security and Privacy:
KDE Plasma Flaw Opens Door to Unauthorized System Access
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected],
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC & DHD podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS