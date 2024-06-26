MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

440 – Schrödinger’s mintCast

First up in the news: Mint 22 Beta in testing, Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released, Linux’s New DRM Panic “Blue Screen of Death” In Action, Ubuntu is Finally Adding DEB Installer Support to App Center, AlmaLinux comes to the RPi 5, Proton goes non-profit, and light-based chips are coming

In security and privacy: nada

Then in our Wanderings: Bill plays Pacman, Joe fixes more things, Moss sells cars, Majid is Synologised, and I am in search of a new mesh WiFi setup.

Full Show Notes Here

The News

Mint 22 Beta in Testing

Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released

Linux’s New DRM Panic “Blue Screen of Death” In Action

Ubuntu is Finally Adding DEB Installer Support to App Center

AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer

Introducing a new RISC-V Mainboard from DeepComputing – Now On Framework

Proton is going non-profit

Light-Based Chips Could Help Slake AI’s Ever-Growing Thirst for Energy

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

