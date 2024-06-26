440 – Schrödinger’s mintCast
First up in the news: Mint 22 Beta in testing, Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released, Linux’s New DRM Panic “Blue Screen of Death” In Action, Ubuntu is Finally Adding DEB Installer Support to App Center, AlmaLinux comes to the RPi 5, Proton goes non-profit, and light-based chips are coming
In security and privacy: nada
Then in our Wanderings: Bill plays Pacman, Joe fixes more things, Moss sells cars, Majid is Synologised, and I am in search of a new mesh WiFi setup.
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:42 – News
- 00:37:18 – Security And Privacy
- 00:37:39 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:42:23 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:43:25 – Wrap Up
- 01:45:01 – Special Thanks
- 01:45:29 – Outro
The News
Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released
Linux’s New DRM Panic “Blue Screen of Death” In Action
Ubuntu is Finally Adding DEB Installer Support to App Center
AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer
Introducing a new RISC-V Mainboard from DeepComputing – Now On Framework
Light-Based Chips Could Help Slake AI’s Ever-Growing Thirst for Energy
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected],
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC & DHD podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
