Interview, MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

436 – Upgrade At Your Peril

First up in the news: AlmaLinux restores some deprecated stuff, Nouveau dev joins the bigs, Linux runs cars, Microsoft sneaks MS-DOS 4.0 into their open source portfolio, Ubuntu 24.04 is out…. And you shouldn’t upgrade your system yet

In security and privacy: nope, nada

Then in our Wanderings: Joe preps for zombies, Bill migrates, Majid is starstruck, Moss is car swapping, Popey is job swapping

Full Show Notes Here

The News

AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta Restores Support For Some Hardware Deprecated By RHEL

Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver

Linux can finally run your car’s safety systems and driver-assistance features

Microsoft adds MS-DOS 4.0 to their Open-Source Github page

Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavours Available to Download

Why You Shouldn’t Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Yet

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

Episode Archives

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting