436 – Upgrade At Your Peril

May 1, 2024 Interview, MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: AlmaLinux restores some deprecated stuff, Nouveau dev joins the bigs, Linux runs cars, Microsoft sneaks MS-DOS 4.0 into their open source portfolio, Ubuntu 24.04 is out…. And you shouldn’t upgrade your system yet

In security and privacy: nope, nada

Then in our Wanderings: Joe preps for zombies, Bill migrates, Majid is starstruck, Moss is car swapping, Popey is job swapping

The News

AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta Restores Support For Some Hardware Deprecated By RHEL

Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver

Linux can finally run your car’s safety systems and driver-assistance features

Microsoft adds MS-DOS 4.0 to their Open-Source Github page

Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavours Available to Download

Why You Shouldn’t Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Yet

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: