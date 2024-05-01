436 – Upgrade At Your Peril
First up in the news: AlmaLinux restores some deprecated stuff, Nouveau dev joins the bigs, Linux runs cars, Microsoft sneaks MS-DOS 4.0 into their open source portfolio, Ubuntu 24.04 is out…. And you shouldn’t upgrade your system yet
In security and privacy: nope, nada
Then in our Wanderings: Joe preps for zombies, Bill migrates, Majid is starstruck, Moss is car swapping, Popey is job swapping
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:17 – News
- 00:42:15 – Security And Privacy
- 00:42:47 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:28:40 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:29:20 – Wrap Up
- 01:31:26 – Special Thanks
- 01:32:12 – Outro
The News
AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta Restores Support For Some Hardware Deprecated By RHEL
Former Nouveau Lead Developer Joins NVIDIA, Continues Working On Open-Source Driver
Linux can finally run your car’s safety systems and driver-assistance features
Microsoft adds MS-DOS 4.0 to their Open-Source Github page
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavours Available to Download
Why You Shouldn’t Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Yet
