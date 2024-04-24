435.5 – Pies and Wires
In our Innards section: Migrating Pihole and wireguard to an x86_64 system
In Vibrations from the Ether, we have listener feedback about malicious Linux developer vulnerabilities
And finally, in Check This Out, Bill discusses Fullup – The comprehensive update script for Arch Linux based systems
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:04:47 – Innards
- 00:32:26 – Vibrations From The Ether
- 00:41:23 – Check This Out
- 00:55:25 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 00:56:20 – Wrap Up
- 00:58:53 – Outro
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected],
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldr870on twitter, AtypicalDr on instagram and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected] or numerous other places such as Discord and Telegram. Check the show notes for specifics.
Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams)
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about
- <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
