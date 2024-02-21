431 – Artificially Intelligent
First up in the news: Linux Mint Monthly News, Google Is Dying News, Samsung defends GenAI, India bans Protonmail, NGINX Core Dev Quits and Forks
In security and privacy: Critical bootkit vulnerability affects most Linux distros, BitLocker smashed in minutes with pico SBC, and Mozilla helps you wipe your data
Then in our Wanderings: Joe plays games, Moss survives, and Majid finally “gets” Arch
In our Innards section: we discuss the current mintCast infrastructure
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:29 – News
- 00:29:27 – Security And Privacy
- 00:43:53 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:06:54 – Innards
- 01:32:40 – Vibrations From The Ether
- 01:38:17 – Check This Out
- 01:38:37 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:39:30 – Wrap Up
- 01:41:58 – Outro
The News
Google will no longer back up the Internet: Cached webpages are dead
‘There is no such thing as a real picture’: Samsung defends AI photo editing on Galaxy S24
Nginx core developer quits project in security dispute, starts “freenginx” fork
Indian government moves to ban ProtonMail after bomb threat
Security And Privacy
Critical vulnerability affecting most Linux distros allows for bootkits
BitLocker encryption broken in 43 seconds with sub-$10 Raspberry Pi Pico — key can be sniffed when using an external TPM
Mozilla’s new service tries to wipe your data off the web
Check This Out
There is a really long, detailed, highly informative, and extremely well-written article explaining The Fediverse on The Verge. If you’re interested, you should check it out.
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], and my other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldr870on twitter, AtypicalDr on instagram and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected], Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams). Links in the show notes.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Like Joe, I use Webapp for WhatsApp. I also use Webapp for Element Matrix. Both runs well for me on LMDE 6.
And like Joe, I have Joplin as AppImage. I like Joplin, have been using it for a few years.
A few episodes ago you asked for feedback to setup a possibility to donate to your costs for the show. I wouldn’t mind, as long as it is a service that is secure, trustworthy and available internationally.