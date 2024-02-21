431 – Artificially Intelligent

February 21, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Linux Mint Monthly News, Google Is Dying News, Samsung defends GenAI, India bans Protonmail, NGINX Core Dev Quits and Forks

In security and privacy: Critical bootkit vulnerability affects most Linux distros, BitLocker smashed in minutes with pico SBC, and Mozilla helps you wipe your data

Then in our Wanderings: Joe plays games, Moss survives, and Majid finally “gets” Arch

In our Innards section: we discuss the current mintCast infrastructure

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

New Feature: Now the links below open show notes to the specific section covered on the show! Try It!

The News

Linux Mint Monthly News

Google will no longer back up the Internet: Cached webpages are dead

‘There is no such thing as a real picture’: Samsung defends AI photo editing on Galaxy S24

Nginx core developer quits project in security dispute, starts “freenginx” fork

Indian government moves to ban ProtonMail after bomb threat

Security And Privacy

Critical vulnerability affecting most Linux distros allows for bootkits

BitLocker encryption broken in 43 seconds with sub-$10 Raspberry Pi Pico — key can be sniffed when using an external TPM

Mozilla’s new service tries to wipe your data off the web

Check This Out

There is a really long, detailed, highly informative, and extremely well-written article explaining The Fediverse on The Verge. If you’re interested, you should check it out.

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: