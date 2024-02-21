MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

431 – Artificially Intelligent

First up in the news: Linux Mint Monthly News, Google Is Dying News, Samsung defends GenAI, India bans Protonmail, NGINX Core Dev Quits and Forks

In security and privacy: Critical bootkit vulnerability affects most Linux distros, BitLocker smashed in minutes with pico SBC, and Mozilla helps you wipe your data

Then in our Wanderings: Joe plays games, Moss survives, and Majid finally “gets” Arch

In our Innards section: we discuss the current mintCast infrastructure

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

New Feature: Now the links below open show notes to the specific section covered on the show!

  1. 00:00:00Intro
  2. 00:01:29News
  3. 00:29:27Security And Privacy
  4. 00:43:53Bi-Weekly Wanderings
  5. 01:06:54Innards
  6. 01:32:40Vibrations From The Ether
  7. 01:38:17Check This Out
  8. 01:38:37Housekeeping and Announcemnts
  9. 01:39:30Wrap Up
  10. 01:41:58Outro
Full Show Notes Here

The News

Linux Mint Monthly News

Google will no longer back up the Internet: Cached webpages are dead

There is no such thing as a real picture’: Samsung defends AI photo editing on Galaxy S24

Nginx core developer quits project in security dispute, starts “freenginx” fork

Indian government moves to ban ProtonMail after bomb threat

Security And Privacy

Critical vulnerability affecting most Linux distros allows for bootkits

BitLocker encryption broken in 43 seconds with sub-$10 Raspberry Pi Pico — key can be sniffed when using an external TPM

Mozilla’s new service tries to wipe your data off the web

Check This Out

There is a really long, detailed, highly informative, and extremely well-written article explaining The Fediverse on The Verge. If you’re interested, you should check it out.

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

One Reply to “431 – Artificially Intelligent”

  1. Henrik Hemrin
    Reply

    Like Joe, I use Webapp for WhatsApp. I also use Webapp for Element Matrix. Both runs well for me on LMDE 6.

    And like Joe, I have Joplin as AppImage. I like Joplin, have been using it for a few years.

    A few episodes ago you asked for feedback to setup a possibility to donate to your costs for the show. I wouldn’t mind, as long as it is a service that is secure, trustworthy and available internationally.

