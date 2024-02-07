430 – Darn Small(er) Linux
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:36 – News
- 00:45:45 – Security And Privacy
- 00:56:50 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:34:03 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:34:48 – Wrap Up
- 01:37:45 – Outro
First up in the news: Mint 21.3 “Edge” is out, Ubuntu taking heat over Pro packages, Bazzite 2.2 is out, BunsenLabs Boron is out, Parrot 6.0 is out, we say Goodbye to Ginny, RPi Compute Module 5 is in the works, Say Hello to Wilma, RH causes issues for CentOS, and DSL Linux makes a resurgence
In security and privacy: Ring will stop giving video to police, and AnyDesk responds to a major hack
Then in our Wanderings: Bill is moving gear around, Joe upgrades, Moss takes a new tablet, and Majid is drinking the Samsung Kool-Aid
The News
Ubuntu Pro Packages in ‘Software Updater’ Garner Criticism
SteamOS alternative Bazzite v2.2 out now with lots of enhancements
Lightweight Distro BunsenLabs Linux Boron Is Here Based on Debian Bookworm
Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.0 Brings Linux 6.5, Raspberry Pi 5 Support
After Three Years on Mars, NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Mission Ends
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is official and expected to launch sometime in 2024
RHEL’s Source Code Access Change Is Causing Issues For CentOS SIGs
Security and Privacy
Ring Announces It Will No Longer Facilitate Police Requests for Footage from Users
AnyDesk says hackers breached its production servers, reset passwords
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], and my other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldr870on twitter, AtypicalDr on instagram and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected], Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams). Links in the show notes.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
