427.5 – Free Form or Free Fall

December 20, 2023 MP3, OGG, Podcast

00:00:00 – Hacker Public Radio New Years Eve Promo 00:00:56 – Intro 00:02:00 – Innards 00:57:36 – Vibrations From The Ether 01:11:18 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts 01:12:28 – Special Thanks 01:17:02 – Outro

In our Innards section: We’re a bit all over the place – a “free form” if you will.

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions. No, really – we’ve got feedback this time!

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To: