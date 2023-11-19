425 – Firefox Down
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:48 – News
- 01:09:23 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:37:57 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:38:45 – Wrap Up
- 01:40:38 – Special Thanks
First up in the news: Ubuntu 24.04 gets a name, Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package, Discord is now official on Flathub, scrcpy gets an update, LXQt 1.4.0 is released, Firefox Accounts gets a Mozilla rename, Brave launches an AI, there is a new Audacity, OpenELA forms to preserve RHEL access, Element gets a new license, Proton has a new app, Fedora 39 is released, and OBS Studio 30 is out
In security and privacy: we got nothing
Then in our Wanderings: Bill gets things linked up, Joe plays with Nextcloud, Moss shuffles his files around, Majid plays musical chairs, and Eric finally buys a tablet.
The News
Mozilla Doubles Down on Firefox DEB Package
Discord is now Verified on Flathub
Why ‘Firefox accounts’ are becoming ‘Mozilla accounts’
Audacity 3.4 Released with New Music Workflows, Time Stretch Tool
CIQ, Oracle, and SUSE unite behind OpenELA to take on Red Hat Enterprise Linux
A new home and license (AGPL) for Synapse and friends
Proton releases a brand-new Linux app with many new features for its Proton VPN service
Fedora Linux 39 is officially here!
OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux
Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here
Wrap Up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], I’m on Mastodon as @zaiva[email protected], and other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, @wchouser3 on Twitter, and wchouser3 on Facebook also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected], @atypicaldoctor on twitter, AtypicalAnaesthetist on instagram and The Atypical Anaesthetist Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – Most social media services as Eric Adams. Please note that I am NOT the mayor of New York City just in case there was any confusion. Also, I can be reached by email at [email protected] . In addition to MintCast, I am also a part of Distrohoppers’ Digest as well as Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contribution
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS