420 – “Puff Puff Pass”

The News

Mint Monthly News – August

New Asahi Linux Mac GPU drivers just did something even Apple couldn’t manage

Gnome 44.4 Is Out To Improve Epiphany and more

Budgie 10.8 Desktop Released, New Trash Applet, Menu Improvements

Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 Released

QEMU 8.1 Released With New PipeWire Audio Backend, Many CPU Improvements

LibreOffice Changes Its Stripes, er, Numbers

Linux Turns 32

Mageia 9 Officially Released with Linux 6.4, Smaller Disk Footprint, and More

Linux 6.5 Kernel Released

Firefox Has Lost around 70M Users in Last 5 Years

Wrap Up

