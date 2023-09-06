MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Software

420 – “Puff Puff Pass”

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – August, New Asahi Linux Mac GPU beats Apple, Gnome improves Epiphany, Budgie 10.8 is out, Bodhi 7.0.0 is released, QEMU 8.1 released, LibreOffice gets a new number, Linux Turns 32, Mageia 9 released, Linux Kernel 6.5 is out, and Firefox loses users

In security and privacy: Nothing. We have nothing.

Then in our Wanderings: Joe and Moss return to the fold, and welcome Eric Adams to join us

The News

Mint Monthly News – August

New Asahi Linux Mac GPU drivers just did something even Apple couldn’t manage

Gnome 44.4 Is Out To Improve Epiphany and more

Budgie 10.8 Desktop Released, New Trash Applet, Menu Improvements

Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 Released

QEMU 8.1 Released With New PipeWire Audio Backend, Many CPU Improvements

LibreOffice Changes Its Stripes, er, Numbers

Linux Turns 32

Mageia 9 Officially Released with Linux 6.4, Smaller Disk Footprint, and More

Linux 6.5 Kernel Released

Firefox Has Lost around 70M Users in Last 5 Years

Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contribution
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

This Website Is Hosted On: