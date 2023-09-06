420 – “Puff Puff Pass”
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – August, New Asahi Linux Mac GPU beats Apple, Gnome improves Epiphany, Budgie 10.8 is out, Bodhi 7.0.0 is released, QEMU 8.1 released, LibreOffice gets a new number, Linux Turns 32, Mageia 9 released, Linux Kernel 6.5 is out, and Firefox loses users
In security and privacy: Nothing. We have nothing.
Then in our Wanderings: Joe and Moss return to the fold, and welcome Eric Adams to join us
The News
New Asahi Linux Mac GPU drivers just did something even Apple couldn’t manage
Gnome 44.4 Is Out To Improve Epiphany and more
Budgie 10.8 Desktop Released, New Trash Applet, Menu Improvements
QEMU 8.1 Released With New PipeWire Audio Backend, Many CPU Improvements
LibreOffice Changes Its Stripes, er, Numbers
Linux Turns 32
Mageia 9 Officially Released with Linux 6.4, Smaller Disk Footprint, and More
Firefox Has Lost around 70M Users in Last 5 Years
Wrap Up
