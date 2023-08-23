MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Software

419 – Bill & Majid’s Excellent Adventure

First up in the news: LXD-Linux Containers Forks LXD Project as “Incus”, Indian Defense Services are Switching to Linux, Mint’s birthday coming up, Messaging Layer Security, State of Solus, Alarm raised over MozillaVPN, EFF launches the TOR University Challenge, news on OpenZFS and ZFSBoot, and Devuan 5 is here

In security and privacy: SkidMap and Downfall

Then in our Wanderings: Bill and Majid have cloudy days

The News

LXD-Linux Containers Forks LXD Project as “Incus”

Indian Defense Services are Switching to Linux

Messaging Layer Security: Secure and Usable End-to-End Encryption

State of Solus – August 2023

Alarm raised over Mozilla VPN: Wonky authorization check lets users cause havoc

EFF Launches the Tor University Challenge

OpenZFS 2.2 is nearly here, and ZFSBootMenu 2.2 already is

Devuan GNU+Linux 5 Is Here for Software Freedom Lovers Based on Debian 12

Security and Privacy

New SkidMap Linux Malware Variant Targeting Vulnerable Redis Servers

Downfall

Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contribution
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
