MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

417 – All Hail Avrecon

First up in the news: Mint 21.2 Victoria released, Canonical’s Leading LXD Engineer Quits, Ubuntu Plans to Ditch its ‘Minimal’ Install Option, a new BlendOS v3, SUSE forks Red Hat

In security and privacy, Avrecon malware affects 70,000 Linux servers, turns them into a botnet, and we meet RCE Flaw and PyLoose Malware

Then in our Wanderings Joe has a bad reaction, Moss forgot to write something here, Bill more of the same, Majid pretends to be a socialist

The News

Mint 21.2 Victoria released

Canonical’s Leading LXD Engineer Quits

Ubuntu Plans to Ditch its ‘Minimal’ Install Option

Blend OS v3 Bhatura released

In a Blow to IBM, SUSE is Forking Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Security and Privacy

Avrecon infects 70,000 Linux Servers, turns them into a botnet

OpenSSH Agent RCE Flaw Let Attackers Execute Arbitrary Commands

PyLoose Linux Malware Mines Crypto Directly From Memory

Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contribution
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

This Website Is Hosted On: