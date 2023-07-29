417 – All Hail Avrecon

July 28, 2023 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint 21.2 Victoria released, Canonical’s Leading LXD Engineer Quits, Ubuntu Plans to Ditch its ‘Minimal’ Install Option, a new BlendOS v3, SUSE forks Red Hat

In security and privacy, Avrecon malware affects 70,000 Linux servers, turns them into a botnet, and we meet RCE Flaw and PyLoose Malware

Then in our Wanderings Joe has a bad reaction, Moss forgot to write something here, Bill more of the same, Majid pretends to be a socialist

The News

Mint 21.2 Victoria released

Canonical’s Leading LXD Engineer Quits

Ubuntu Plans to Ditch its ‘Minimal’ Install Option

Blend OS v3 Bhatura released

In a Blow to IBM, SUSE is Forking Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Security and Privacy

Avrecon infects 70,000 Linux Servers, turns them into a botnet

OpenSSH Agent RCE Flaw Let Attackers Execute Arbitrary Commands

PyLoose Linux Malware Mines Crypto Directly From Memory

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To: