416 – The Red Hat Diaries

July 12, 2023 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Software

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Steam Deck exceeds 10,000 games, Red Hat fights public opinion, new LibreBoot is out, Google whines about their new AI search, Peppermint OS upgrades to Bookworm, a new KaOS, First Amendment fails at Supremes, and Solus 4 is released

In security and privacy, StackRot is here, and so is ProtonPass

Then in our Wanderings, Moss makes money, Joe goes 3D, Bill mics up, and Majid thumbs his nose at inflation

The News

Mint Monthly News

Steam Deck hits over 10,000 verified and playable games

Red Hat tried to address criticism over their new source code restrictions

LibreBoot, FOSS BIOS replacement, sees new release

Google Admits Users “Not Quite Happy” With New Search Engine

New Peppermint OS is out, based on Debian 12

New version of KaOS is out, Arch-“inspired” with Plasma

Judge rules White House pressured social networks to “suppress free speech ”

Solus 4 is released

Security and Privacy

StackRot, a new Linux Kernel privilege escalation vulnerability

Introducing Proton Pass

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To: