416 – The Red Hat Diaries
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Steam Deck exceeds 10,000 games, Red Hat fights public opinion, new LibreBoot is out, Google whines about their new AI search, Peppermint OS upgrades to Bookworm, a new KaOS, First Amendment fails at Supremes, and Solus 4 is released
In security and privacy, StackRot is here, and so is ProtonPass
Then in our Wanderings, Moss makes money, Joe goes 3D, Bill mics up, and Majid thumbs his nose at inflation
The News
Steam Deck hits over 10,000 verified and playable games
Red Hat tried to address criticism over their new source code restrictions
LibreBoot, FOSS BIOS replacement, sees new release
Google Admits Users “Not Quite Happy” With New Search Engine
New Peppermint OS is out, based on Debian 12
New version of KaOS is out, Arch-“inspired” with Plasma
Judge rules White House pressured social networks to “suppress free speech”
Security and Privacy
StackRot, a new Linux Kernel privilege escalation vulnerability
Wrap Up
