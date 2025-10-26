MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

471 – “Welcome To dockerCast”

First up in the news: LMDE 7 “Gigi” released

Then in our Wanderings: Bill suffers an outage, Joe’s Jellyfin is “ok”, Majid is back to “full time”, and Jim has a lot of extensions

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


LMDE 7 “Gigi” released


Amazon appears to be suppressing Fire TV 4K Select reviews and calling negative reviewers


NewPipe, alternate YouTube and PeerTube client for Android, turns 10

Check This Out:


Zen Browser

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

