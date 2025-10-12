470 – Laptop Rescue Service AKA “Send us your stuff!”
First up in the news: LMDE 7 ‘Gigi” release imminent, Mint Monthly News, Ubuntu 25.10 is out and breaking stuff, Firefox shaking is loved by TIME, Windows 10 is officially dead and lots more!
In security and privacy: Charles has some interesting news on AI and new laws in Spain
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News:
Mint Monthly News – September 2025
Ubuntu 25.10 released, and breaks flatpaks!
Ubuntu Linux 26.04 LTS Officially Named Resolute Raccoon
Mozilla Firefox is about to add an important feature other browsers have had for years: Profile Management
Mozilla Firefox Shake To Summarize feature gets special mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025
Opera Wants You To Pay $19.90 a Month for Its New AI Browser
Android Security or Vendor Lock-In? Google’s New Sideloading Rules Smell Fishy
Open Source Android Repository F-Droid Says Google’s New Rules Will Shut It Down
Amazon Ditches Android — Launches ‘Linux-Based’ Vega OS for Fire TV
TiVo Exiting Legacy DVR Business
California Law Forces Netflix, Hulu To Turn Down Ad Volumes
Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025
PC Sales Explode In Q3 As Windows 11 Deadlines Force Millions To Upgrade
Microsoft Is Plugging More Holes That Let You Use Windows 11 Without an Online Account
Security and Privacy:
AI for America – “A Roadmap to Make AI Work for All Americans, Not Just Big Companies”
