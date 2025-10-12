470 – Laptop Rescue Service AKA “Send us your stuff!”

October 12, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: LMDE 7 ‘Gigi” release imminent, Mint Monthly News, Ubuntu 25.10 is out and breaking stuff, Firefox shaking is loved by TIME, Windows 10 is officially dead and lots more!

In security and privacy: Charles has some interesting news on AI and new laws in Spain

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

LMDE 7 Release Imminent



Mint Monthly News – September 2025



Ubuntu 25.10 released, and breaks flatpaks!



Ubuntu Linux 26.04 LTS Officially Named Resolute Raccoon



Cosmic Beta released



Mozilla Firefox is about to add an important feature other browsers have had for years: Profile Management



Mozilla Firefox Shake To Summarize feature gets special mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025



Opera Wants You To Pay $19.90 a Month for Its New AI Browser



Android Security or Vendor Lock-In? Google’s New Sideloading Rules Smell Fishy



Open Source Android Repository F-Droid Says Google’s New Rules Will Shut It Down



Amazon Ditches Android — Launches ‘Linux-Based’ Vega OS for Fire TV



TiVo Exiting Legacy DVR Business



California Law Forces Netflix, Hulu To Turn Down Ad Volumes



Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025





PC Sales Explode In Q3 As Windows 11 Deadlines Force Millions To Upgrade



Microsoft Is Plugging More Holes That Let You Use Windows 11 Without an Online Account

AI for America – “A Roadmap to Make AI Work for All Americans, Not Just Big Companies”



Spain’s New age Verification

Workaround for Flatpaks

