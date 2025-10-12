MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

470 – Laptop Rescue Service AKA “Send us your stuff!”

First up in the news: LMDE 7 ‘Gigi” release imminent, Mint Monthly News, Ubuntu 25.10 is out and breaking stuff, Firefox shaking is loved by TIME, Windows 10 is officially dead and lots more!

In security and privacy: Charles has some interesting news on AI and new laws in Spain

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


LMDE 7 Release Imminent


Mint Monthly News – September 2025


Ubuntu 25.10 released, and breaks flatpaks!


Ubuntu Linux 26.04 LTS Officially Named Resolute Raccoon


Cosmic Beta released


Mozilla Firefox is about to add an important feature other browsers have had for years: Profile Management


Mozilla Firefox Shake To Summarize feature gets special mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025


Opera Wants You To Pay $19.90 a Month for Its New AI Browser


Android Security or Vendor Lock-In? Google’s New Sideloading Rules Smell Fishy


Open Source Android Repository F-Droid Says Google’s New Rules Will Shut It Down


Amazon Ditches Android — Launches ‘Linux-Based’ Vega OS for Fire TV


TiVo Exiting Legacy DVR Business


California Law Forces Netflix, Hulu To Turn Down Ad Volumes


Windows 10 support ends on October 14, 2025



PC Sales Explode In Q3 As Windows 11 Deadlines Force Millions To Upgrade


Microsoft Is Plugging More Holes That Let You Use Windows 11 Without an Online Account

Security and Privacy:


AI for America – “A Roadmap to Make AI Work for All Americans, Not Just Big Companies”


Spain’s New age Verification

Check This Out:


Workaround for Flatpaks

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting