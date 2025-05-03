MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

460 – Open Discussion

First up in the news: Ubuntu 25.04 released, Ardour advances, Commodore OS 3.0 released, and OpenMandriva brings us TWO new releases;

In security and privacy: US warns of new Zambian cybersecurity law, and Hackers can now imitate official Google mail

Then in our Wanderings: Joe gets recontained, Moss waits, Majid goes to Cambridge

In our Innards section: Open discussion!

In Bodhi Corner, we discuss the magic of modules

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Ubuntu 25.04 Release Now Available for Download


Ardour, the free and open DAW, is better than ever – and Ardour 9 is coming


Commodore OS Vision 3.0 released


OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Rock The Spring Release

Security and Privacy


US issues warning over new Zambian cyber-security law


Beware, hackers can apparently now send phishing emails from “[email protected]

