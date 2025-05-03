460 – Open Discussion
First up in the news: Ubuntu 25.04 released, Ardour advances, Commodore OS 3.0 released, and OpenMandriva brings us TWO new releases;
In security and privacy: US warns of new Zambian cybersecurity law, and Hackers can now imitate official Google mail
Then in our Wanderings: Joe gets recontained, Moss waits, Majid goes to Cambridge
In our Innards section: Open discussion!
In Bodhi Corner, we discuss the magic of modules
The News:
Ubuntu 25.04 Release Now Available for Download
Ardour, the free and open DAW, is better than ever – and Ardour 9 is coming
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 released
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Rock The Spring Release
Security and Privacy
US issues warning over new Zambian cyber-security law
Beware, hackers can apparently now send phishing emails from “[email protected]”
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other two podcasts I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid) and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS