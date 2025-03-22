MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

457- mozillaCast

First up in the news: Firefox’s new terms aren’t that bad, uBlock Origin is the Most Popular Firefox Add-on, Cloudflare bounces browsers, and PocketCast goes free

In security and privacy: French government rejects security backdoors, and TAILS replaces balenaEtcher with Rufus as installer for Windows


Then in our Wanderings: Joe moxxes the prox, Bill goes deep in the heart of Texas, Moss sings again, and Majid finally learns Audacity…sort of

The News:


Firefox’s Updated Terms of Use Are Not As Bad As They Sound


uBlock Origin is the Most Popular Firefox Add-on


Cloudflare’s bot bouncer blocks weirdo browsers


Thunderbird 136 Release Adds New Appearance Controls


Pocket Casts Makes Its Web Player Free and Criticizes Corporate-Owned Rivals

Security and Privacy:


France rejects controversial encryption backdoor provision


TAILS replaces balenaEtcher with Rufus as installer for Windows

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

