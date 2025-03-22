457- mozillaCast

March 22, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Firefox’s new terms aren’t that bad, uBlock Origin is the Most Popular Firefox Add-on, Cloudflare bounces browsers, and PocketCast goes free

In security and privacy: French government rejects security backdoors, and TAILS replaces balenaEtcher with Rufus as installer for Windows



Then in our Wanderings: Joe moxxes the prox, Bill goes deep in the heart of Texas, Moss sings again, and Majid finally learns Audacity…sort of

The News:



Firefox’s Updated Terms of Use Are Not As Bad As They Sound



uBlock Origin is the Most Popular Firefox Add-on



Cloudflare’s bot bouncer blocks weirdo browsers



Thunderbird 136 Release Adds New Appearance Controls



Pocket Casts Makes Its Web Player Free and Criticizes Corporate-Owned Rivals

Security and Privacy:



France rejects controversial encryption backdoor provision



TAILS replaces balenaEtcher with Rufus as installer for Windows

