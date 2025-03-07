MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

456 – Built For Linux

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – February, Linus Torvalds make Linux Rust-ier, and Mozilla flounders with privacy policy;

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is missing, Moss is still catching up, Joe works on his rack, Majid isn’t fee

In our Innards section: We Discuss Linux dedicated hardware

In Bodhi Corner, work has begun on Bodhi Linux 8 with lots of changes under the hood

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Mint Monthly News – February


Linus Torvalds Clearly Lays Out Linux Maintainer Roles – Or Not – Around Rust Code


Firefox deletes promise to never sell personal data, asks users not to panic

