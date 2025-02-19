MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

455 – Proxmox

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – January, Ubuntu 24.04.2 Delayed, Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer, Serpent OS Rebrands as AerynOS, OBS Studio Threatens Fedora With Legal Action

Then in our Wanderings: Bill has been busy with work, Joe has been spending some quality time with Proxmox and Portainer, Moss tries to get up to speed with a long overdue update, and Eric has been have a great time with smartwatches and LLMs.

In our Innards section: Joe discusses his Proxmox setup

In our newest feature, Bodhi Corner: Moss discusses what the Bodhi team is working on for current and future versions of Bodhi Linux;

And finally in Check This Out, Eric covers a nice GUI tool named Pods, used to manage Podman containers.

The News:


Mint Monthly News – January 2025


Ubuntu 24.04.2 Delayed


Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer


No More Snakes: Serpent OS Rebrands as AerynOS


OBS Studio Threatens Fedora With Legal Action

