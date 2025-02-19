455 – Proxmox

February 18, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – January, Ubuntu 24.04.2 Delayed, Asahi Linux Lead Developer Hector Martin Steps Down As Upstream Apple Silicon Maintainer, Serpent OS Rebrands as AerynOS, OBS Studio Threatens Fedora With Legal Action

Then in our Wanderings: Bill has been busy with work, Joe has been spending some quality time with Proxmox and Portainer, Moss tries to get up to speed with a long overdue update, and Eric has been have a great time with smartwatches and LLMs.

In our Innards section: Joe discusses his Proxmox setup

In our newest feature, Bodhi Corner: Moss discusses what the Bodhi team is working on for current and future versions of Bodhi Linux;

And finally in Check This Out, Eric covers a nice GUI tool named Pods, used to manage Podman containers.

