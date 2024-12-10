451 – Cinnamon Toast
First up in the news: mintCast turned 16 while we weren’t watching, Mint 22.1 being tested, Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment released, US lawyers pushing Google to divest Chrome, El Capitan takes the lead
In security and privacy: Hackers push fake BitWarden updates, Chinese hackers push Linux-focused WolfsBane, WordPress security flaw gives hackers admin access,
Then in our Wanderings: Bill cools the runnings, Joe cools his printer, Moss cools his ereaders, Majid gives in to temptation, and Eric finds value and delight in his secondhand hardware.
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:39 – News
- 00:47:11 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:40:25 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:41:12 – Wrap Up
- 01:42:33 – Special Thanks
- 01:43:00 – Outro
The News:
mintCast is 16!
Linux Mint 22.1 ISOs are now being tested
US lawyers will reportedly try to force Google to sell Chrome and unbundle Android
All hail our new leader — AMD-powered El Capitan becomes officially the world’s fastest supercomputer
Security and Privacy:
Hackers pushing fake Bitwarden updates hit thousands of devices with data stealing malware
Chinese hackers target Linux with new WolfsBane malware
Security plugin flaw in millions of WordPress sites gives admin access
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS