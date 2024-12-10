MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

451 – Cinnamon Toast

First up in the news: mintCast turned 16 while we weren’t watching, Mint 22.1 being tested, Cinnamon 6.4 Desktop Environment released, US lawyers pushing Google to divest Chrome, El Capitan takes the lead

In security and privacy: Hackers push fake BitWarden updates, Chinese hackers push Linux-focused WolfsBane, WordPress security flaw gives hackers admin access,

Then in our Wanderings: Bill cools the runnings, Joe cools his printer, Moss cools his ereaders, Majid gives in to temptation, and Eric finds value and delight in his secondhand hardware.

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


mintCast is 16!


Linux Mint 22.1 ISOs are now being tested


US lawyers will reportedly try to force Google to sell Chrome and unbundle Android


All hail our new leader — AMD-powered El Capitan becomes officially the world’s fastest supercomputer

Security and Privacy:


Hackers pushing fake Bitwarden updates hit thousands of devices with data stealing malware


Chinese hackers target Linux with new WolfsBane malware


Security plugin flaw in millions of WordPress sites gives admin access

